Natalia Bryant Signs With IMG Models

On Monday, it was announced that Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, has signed with IMG Models. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family!" she added on her Instagram Stories, reposting her headshot from IMG.

Her mom, Vanessa Bryant, also shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories and added a GIF that said "I am so proud of you." Natalia reposted that Story, adding "Thank you momma."

The Bryant family celebrated Natalia's 18th birthday last month, and her mother did so with an emotional tribute. "Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are," Vanessa wrote. "You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters."

"You're such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people," she added. "Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you're our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa!"

The family also remembered the late basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, who were killed in a tragic helicopter crash last year along with seven others.