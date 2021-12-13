The eldest daughter of late basketball star Kobe Bryant is officially on winter break and back at home with mom Vanessa.

Natalia Bryant Gives Everyone a Sneak Peak At What Her First Semester At USC Was Like

Natalia Bryant has officially completed her first semester at the University of Southern California!

The eldest daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa shared a video collage to social media showing off all the things she did throughout the first half of her freshman year.

The 18-year-old captioned the post, "Semester 1 @uscedu ✅🥳."

The USC student also took to her Instagram Stories to share that her "first semester at USC went by so fast."

Earlier this year, the model was dropped off at the university by her mother and two little sisters Bianka and Capri.

The wife of the late basketball player shared a touching family photo as her eldest daughter set off on her new adventure.

"Today was rough," the mother-of-four wrote. "This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛"

Since the start of the semester, Bryant has been balancing schoolwork along with her other aspirations.

Earlier this year, she was made the cover star for Teen Vogue, she walked the Met Gala red carpet and still managed to meet all of the demands of her studies.

In March, Bryant announced on Instagram that she would be attending USC and was met by hundreds of well wishes from friends and family.

Her mother also celebrated her daughter's accomplishment with a heartfelt shoutout which mentioned her late husband and daughter Gigi.

"I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it," Vanessa captioned a short video she posted in March.