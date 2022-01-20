The model and University of Southern California freshman turned 19 on January 19.

Natalia Bryant Celebrated "Golden Birthday" With an Out Pour of Love From Family and Friends

Natalia Bryant is all grown up!

On January 19, the college freshman celebrated her 19th birthday with an out pouring of loving and celebratory messages from friends, family and fans across the world.

The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa has been busy in the passing months: she is kicking off her second semester at the University of Southern California, graced the cover of Teen Vogue and has been shining in her role as big sister to Capri and Bianka.

Natalia Bryant Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

"Happy 19th Birthday [Natalia Bryant] !!! It's your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19 ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️😘," her mother wrote in a post of her eldest daughter wearing a royal blue knitted sweater.

The mother of four also shared a selfie of the mother-daughter duo snuggled up, "I love you [Natalia Bryant]… my GOLDEN girl!!! Happy 19th birthday 1/19! 😘❤️ #GoldenBirthday 🎉❤️🎉 🦋🦋."

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Credit: Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

Singer and long-time family friend Ciara, designer Conner Ives who created Natalia's iconic Met Gala dress and actress Lily Collins were among the celebrities that left loving comments and posted stories celebrating Natalia's trip around the sun.

"Golden birthday for a Golden Girl," the "Level Up" singer wrote in an Instagram Story. "I love you so much Nani Boo! #HBD!"

Natalia Bryant Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

WNBA star Candace Parker also posted a story celebrating the 19 year old, "I'm singing 'we don't talk about Bruno no no no' today in honor of your 19th!!! Happy happy birthday [Natalia Bryant]."

In her sweet and loving manner, Bryant re-shared all the birthday wishes she received.