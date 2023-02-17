In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Mexican-born driver details how he hopes to continue representing his community at each of his races.

Daniel Suárez on What it is Like Being the Only Latino Racing in the Daytona 500

It holds true with every sport that there is a certain amount of dedication, discipline, and gumption that is required to succeed. In the world of auto racing, not only do you need all of this but you also need to possess that alert competitive drive to want to win.

The Mexican-born driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for the Trackhouse Racing Team, Daniel Suárez, understands acutely what it takes to win big in the incredibly rigorous sport of auto racing.

Suárez notes that auto-racing is "not easy" as the "competition is tough," but that with hard work and true discipline, anything is possible.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the auto-racing superstar details what it means for him to be the only Latino participating in the Daytona 500 on February 19 as well as what it was like telling his family he wanted to pursue a seemingly unconventional career for the Latino community.

Daniel Suarez at the 2023 NASCAR Production Days Daniel Suarez discusses being the only Latino at the Daytona 500. | Credit: Getty Images

Racing isn't seen as the most conventional career for many within the Latino community. What was it like explaining to your family that this was the career you wanted to pursue?

For me, the moment when I told my family that I wanted to be a race car driver was a little difficult because my mom didn't actually want me to be a race car driver. She thought it was a very dangerous sport, and obviously, there was much that she didn't understand—she just didn't want me to pursue it. My dad always supported me and he always believed that I was very good and that maybe this was something I could do, but yeah, it was a process, especially with my mom.

The Daytona 500 is a major race known around the world. What does it feel like for you to be the only Latino participating in the race this year?

It is a great pride for me to be able to represent all of Latin America in the most special NASCAR race—the Daytona 500. It is something that is very special for me and I hope to represent my entire community as best as possible and hopefully bring in a victory.

As is with many sports, there is a thrill and adrenaline rush that comes with competing. What is it about the sport of auto racing that makes you feel fulfilled?

I believe that the most fulfilling and beautiful thing for me in the auto-racing world is its competitiveness. The work required every day to be competitive, for me, that is the most beautiful part and the part that I enjoy the most. Also, the journey that has to be undertaken in order to be successful is another layer that I enjoy as well.

More and more, folks are hearing about Latinos in major races like the Daytona 500. How do you hope to continue representing your culture within your career?

I hope that I can continue representing my culture within my career by winning races and fighting for championships.

What advice would you give someone about pursuing car racing as a career?

I think the best advice I could give to someone who is trying to achieve their dreams in auto racing is to work very hard. It's not easy—work very hard, be very disciplined, and always have good people around you.