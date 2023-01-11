Naomi Osaka is Expecting Her First Child

The tennis star announced she won't be playing tennis in 2023 as she tends to her maternity.

Naomi Osaka is about to gain a new title—mom.

The four-time major tennis champion announced her pregnancy on Twitter on January 11, stating she will miss the entire 2023 tennis season as she prepares to welcome her first bundle of joy.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," the 25-year-old athlete wrote alongside two photos of an ultrasound and a heartfelt written statement.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she started. "These few months away from the sport [have] really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

Osaka, who has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019 and recently withdrew from the Australian Open and has not played since the Toray Pan Pacific in September 2021.

"I realize that life is so short, and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Osaka shared.

Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka with the 2021 Australian Open Women's trophy. | Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

She continued, "I know that I have much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at [Australian Open] 2024."

Her trajectory as a tennis player has been one of breaking barriers. She is the first Japanese Haitian female tennis player ranked No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association and a four-time Grand Slam singles champion.