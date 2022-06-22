Naomi Osaka Launches Media Company Alongside Lebron James

The new media company is set to be focused on stories that are "bold and playful" like her.

Naomi Osaka is changing the rules of the game when it comes to storytelling with her latest business venture alongside Lebron James.

The tennis champion announced the partnership and launch of her new media company, Hana Kuma, on Instagram.

"I've built my career taking a different approach than those around me," she wrote. "And because my journey has been so different it's opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren't getting told."

The new venture will serve as a platform for storytelling about social issues, diverse cultures and more.

"Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues," she explained. "That's why I'm launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal. Stories that are bold and playful like me."

The 24-year-old tennis star went on to share her excitement about collaborating with the basketball star on this new journey.

Naomi OSaka Credit: Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"I'm incredibly proud to be building a business that is a true reflection of me and I couldn't think of a better partner than @kingjames to do this," she wrote. "I'm so excited to do this with him, @mavcarter, @stu_duguid, @uninterrupted, and @makespringhill. Can't wait to share our stories 🐻🌸."

Osaka has been known for her unique approach and collaborations throughout the years, representing brands such as Nike and Modern Health, a workplace mental health platform that focuses on fighting the stigma around mental health care for youth in marginalized communities.

According to People, she serves as the Chief Community Health Advocate of Modern Health's community impact program.

The athlete's career as a tennis player has been one of breaking barriers.

She is the first Japanese-Haitian woman tennis player ranked No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association and is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion.