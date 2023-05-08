7 of Nadia Ferreira Muñiz's Best Pregnancy Looks
As Nadia Ferreira Muñiz steps into motherhood with grace and poise, her pregnancy fashion and style have continued to evolve. Here are some of her best looks.
Bundle of Joy
Just weeks after Ferreira Muñiz tied the knot with her hubby singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, she announced that she was preggers with her first child in an extra sweet post on Instagram.
"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives," Ferreira Muñiz shared.
Summer Lovin'
Clearly the soon-to-be mamá is having a blast while on a boat taking in the beauty of Miami, FL.
She captioned the image of her holding her belly: "How nice it feels to have you inside me!!!!"
Orange Hues
While on a tropical getaway, the Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 stuns in an ombre crocheted dressed that starts off with a vibrant orange that melts into a beautiful pinky fuchsia.
"Peace, love and happiness," the model notes alongside the picture.
Sleek and Chic
Sporting a sleek ponytail, black one-piece bathing suit, and beach-ready bottoms as she poses in front of a pool.
On referencing to her pregnancy, Ferreira Muñiz asserts, "Enjoying every second of this blessing!!!"
Sunset Vibes
"Family day at sunset," the Paraguayan fashion model and beauty pageant contestant captions a photo with her hubby as they enjoy a sunset cruise while she dons a pink halter top dress and a stylish hat.
Pastels on a Cloudy Day
While on a trip to San Francisco, Ferreira Muñiz rocks a cool-colored outfit and flowing long hair.
The fierce Latina captions the photo, "Tourists on a cloudy day."
A League of Her Own
While catching a flight, Ferreira Muñiz flys in style wearing an off-the-shoulder ensemble and long locks.
"More accompanied than ever," she exclaims in the caption.
All in the Details
On a date night with her husband to celebrate the plant-based energy drink Oca, Ferreira Muñiz sports a black ensemble topped with a beautifully studded deep blue jacket and pendant necklace.