6 Things You Need to Know About Marc Anthony's New Bride Nadia Ferreira
Nadia Ferreira is beauty, grace, and she's soon to be the next Mrs. Marc Anthony.
Since the day she graced the stage at the Miss Universe pageant in 2021, representing Paraguay, the model has been turning heads with her stunning beauty, as well as her relationship with the "Vivir mi vida" vocalist.
Below we've gathered everything you need to know about Ferreira prior to her nuptials.
Ferreira is a member of the United Nations Development Programme
As an advocate for sustainable development, Ferreira has been raising awareness on the topic as a member of the UN Development Programme. As part of her advocacy, she has worked on sustainable fashion through her family's clothing and accessory line.
She Met Marc Anthony in 2016
Before they were a couple, Ferreira attended one of Anthony's concerts in Paraguay when she was 16 years old. They took a picture together, not knowing they would be getting married seven years later. They announced their engagement in 2022.
She was the first runner-up at the Miss Universe Pageant in 2021
The 23-year-old activist represented Paraguay at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, earning the spot of first runner-up at the incredibly competitive beauty pageant.
She Speaks Four Languages
As a polyglot, she speaks Spanish, English, Portuguese, and Guarani.
The Paraguayan model was born with Congenital Torticollis
The international model was born with congenital torticollis, a condition where the neck muscles tighten and rely on one side. She had her first surgery at eight months old and lost her sight, hearing, and mobility partially at the age of 10.
She will be Marc Anthony's fourth wife
Tying the knot on January 28, Ferreira will become the fourth person to marry the Boricua musician. He was previously married to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, and model Shannon de Lima. The singer is also a father to six children.