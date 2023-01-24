The Paraguayan model and the Puerto Rican artist are preparing for their upcoming nuptials.

6 Things You Need to Know About Marc Anthony's New Bride Nadia Ferreira

Nadia Ferreira is beauty, grace, and she's soon to be the next Mrs. Marc Anthony.

Since the day she graced the stage at the Miss Universe pageant in 2021, representing Paraguay, the model has been turning heads with her stunning beauty, as well as her relationship with the "Vivir mi vida" vocalist.

Below we've gathered everything you need to know about Ferreira prior to her nuptials.

Nadia Ferreira Nadia Ferreira attends the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street. | Credit: Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Ferreira is a member of the United Nations Development Programme

As an advocate for sustainable development, Ferreira has been raising awareness on the topic as a member of the UN Development Programme. As part of her advocacy, she has worked on sustainable fashion through her family's clothing and accessory line.

She Met Marc Anthony in 2016

Before they were a couple, Ferreira attended one of Anthony's concerts in Paraguay when she was 16 years old. They took a picture together, not knowing they would be getting married seven years later. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony. | Credit: Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

She was the first runner-up at the Miss Universe Pageant in 2021

The 23-year-old activist represented Paraguay at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, earning the spot of first runner-up at the incredibly competitive beauty pageant.

She Speaks Four Languages

As a polyglot, she speaks Spanish, English, Portuguese, and Guarani.

Nadia Ferreira Nadia Ferreira at Miss Universe

The Paraguayan model was born with Congenital Torticollis

The international model was born with congenital torticollis, a condition where the neck muscles tighten and rely on one side. She had her first surgery at eight months old and lost her sight, hearing, and mobility partially at the age of 10.

She will be Marc Anthony's fourth wife