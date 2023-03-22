The model and soon-to-be mamá exclusively tells People en Español what she's hoping to do after the birth of her baby with the Puerto Rican singer.

Nadia Ferreira on What Her Life Will Look Like After the Birth of her Child with Marc Anthony

Nadia Ferreira is a woman with a plan—something she admits to People en Español's Carole Joseph in an exclusive interview for the publication's latest digital cover.

The model explains that in addition to all of her professional goals, she's always dreamt of having a family of her own.

Ferreira tells People en Español, "I am a dreamer with many goals, and from a very young age, I always learned to set short and long-term goals, and one of those was always personally having a family, getting married, having numerous children, and today God is giving me the blessing of being pregnant—and wow, I am in the clouds every day of my life!

But, the 23 year old, who represented Paraguay at Miss Universe 2021, notes that there's more to her postpartum future than just being a mamá.

The beauty pageant contestant notes that once her baby with her husband Marc Anthony is born she plans on continuing her career within the modeling and fashion industry.

"In fact, I have received [work proposals], and in fact, I am still working, and once [the baby] is born, too. Obviously, I'm going to dedicate all my time and my priority is going to be my baby, of course. In fact, it already is," she explains.

Ferreira continues, "During this pregnancy process, my priority is obviously my family, which today is Marc and the baby. When [the baby is] born, obviously, my priority will always be the baby. But if I have the opportunity and things happen, of course, I'm going to keep doing it. I'm very young."

But Ferreira won't be alone as she continues to conquer the world alongside her baby and shares with People en Español that she is counting on the support from both her dotting mamá and her loving hubby.

"And something that Marc and I always say to each other, and he tells me [is], 'I admire you.' And I think he admires me for the woman I've always been from a very young age—a fighting woman who has gone through many difficult situations in terms of health, and well, always moving forward, always looking for everything positive and moving forward, keep fighting for each of my dreams," she asserts.

She adds that her mom, who has been her "role model," will definitely be at her side when the time comes.

"I have always said that I have a wonderful mom and I feel super lucky to have her. She is my role model—also a fighter as well. She has taught me quite well. What my mom always tells me is, 'Never lose your values, your principles, that's the most important thing, education, respect, love,'" Ferreira details.