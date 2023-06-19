The couple took to social media to share a heartwarming picture with their bundle of joy on Father's Day.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony Announce Birth of First Child Together on Father's Day

It looks like the Muñiz family got a little bigger recently.

On June 18, Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira Muñiz and her husband, Marc Anthony, welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who shared a joint post on Instagram, called the birth of their little one so close to Father's Day "God's timing."

The caption to their post begins, "God's timing is always perfect."

"Happy Father's Day ♥️," the couple concludes.

Fans and friends of the couple took to the comments section to share their good wishes for the couple who married in January 2023.

Colombian singer and actor Maluma said, "I love you guys ❤️."

Artist Alex Sensation said, "😍 God bless my bro."