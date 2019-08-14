Puerto Rican Rapper Myke Towers On His Music Success and Having a Baby on the Way

Myke Towers has a lot of reasons to celebrate. The Puerto Rican singer, 25, joined Becky G in her new music video “Dollar” and he’s number 13 on Billboard’s Top 100 this week with “Si Se Da Remix”. He is also working on “La Playa” remix, featuring Farruko, and has big news to share with People CHICA: he has his first baby on the way! The rapper and his girlfriend of 8 years will welcome their first son in January. “We will welcome our son God-willing on January 6, on El Día de Reyes,” he says. “I still can’t believe it! I can’t wait to meet him.” Towers adds about his girlfriend, whom he describes as the love of his life: “She has always been there for me, supporting me since before I was famous and has witnessed everything I’ve gone through.”

He is also happy to share his success with his family. “What I’m most grateful for is being able to support my mom and my abuelita,” he admits. “I’m glad that I can make sure that everyone in my family is provided for. Anyone who has worked to make their dream come true knows that the sweetest reward is seeing your family enjoy it.”

Towers, who lives in Puerto Rico also reflected on how he sees his island today, after the resignation of governor Ricardo Roselló and the political chapter that is starting with new governor Wanda Vazquez: “I see that people are more united than ever, people realized that they have the power. Puerto Rico will triumph no matter what.”

Towers assures that fame has not changed him and he is still a shy boy who prefers staying home than partying. “I’ve always been reserved, I don’t like to go out much,” he says. “I’ve always wanted to live this moment and every rose has thorns, you have to deal with everything that fame brings.” He says being turned down by music labels and producers at the beginning of his career “made the path more interesting” and made him stronger to “face new challenges every day.”

Recording “Dollar” with Becky G was a learning experience, he admits. “It was very important for my career, it was a challenge. I learned a lot from Becky because she dominates the game, she’s been in the game since she was 14. Women mature faster than men and I learned a lot from her!” he adds with a laugh.

Growing up, Towers was influenced by the music of reggaeton star Don Omar growing up, and there are a few A-list artists that are on his wish list for collabs. He would love to make music with Romeo Santos, Rihanna and Drake! The sky seems to be the limit for the urban music star. “It feels we are on the right track, reaping the fruit of our labor,” he says of the blessings in his life. “We are going for more!”