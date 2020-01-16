Myke Towers shared his baby joy on Instagram. The reggaeton singer, who turned 26 on Wednesday, had another reason to celebrate. The Puerto Rican star just welcomed his first son and shared the first photo of his newborn on social media. The sweet image shows the proud dad with the baby sleeping on his chest. Although the newborn — whose name hasn’t yet been revealed — is faced away from the camera, he’s still heart-meltingly cute in his adorable dinosaur pajamas.

Towers talked exclusively to People CHICA in August about welcoming a son with “the love of his life,” his girlfriend of more than eight years. “We will welcome our son, God willing, on January 6, on El Día de Reyes,” he revealed. “I still can’t believe it! I can’t wait to meet him.” The wait is now over, and his fans are also excited about the rapper’s journey as a first-time dad, sending good vibes to his growing family.

The singer, whose real name is Michael Torres, is also enjoying career bliss after hit collaborations like “Dollar” with Becky G, “La Cama” with Lunay, and “Estamos Arriba” with Bad Bunny. He told People CHICA that the best part of being in the spotlight is being able to share his success with his loved ones. “What I’m most grateful for is being able to support my mom and my abuelita,” he said. “I’m glad that I can make sure that everyone in my family is provided for. Anyone who has worked to make their dream come true knows that the sweetest reward is seeing your family enjoy it.”