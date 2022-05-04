Surprise Mami This Mother's Day With These Must-Have Items

Spoil mom with several beautiful pieces from NÜR. The company is a small business founded on the idea of sharing love and light through uniquely designed jewelry inspired by older cultural traditions and boasting a generational twist.

Each piece is gold plated and made with hypoallergenic metals. NÜR draws from Arabic influences, with its name meaning, "the light between the heavens and the Earth," perfectly fitting for mami's everywhere.

NÜR Jewelry, $28-$52, nursanfrancisco.com