Surprise Mami This Mother's Day With These Must-Have Items
On Sunday, May 8, we're celebrating the madres of our lives! The queen of the house deserves only the best, that's why at People Chica we've hand-picked our top recommendations from unique jewelry pieces to spa day items for moms.
NÜR Jewelry
Spoil mom with several beautiful pieces from NÜR. The company is a small business founded on the idea of sharing love and light through uniquely designed jewelry inspired by older cultural traditions and boasting a generational twist.
Each piece is gold plated and made with hypoallergenic metals. NÜR draws from Arabic influences, with its name meaning, "the light between the heavens and the Earth," perfectly fitting for mami's everywhere.
NÜR Jewelry, $28-$52, nursanfrancisco.com
Mommy Rescue
Pamper mom this Mother's Day with relaxing scents and comforting baths, compliments of Walton Wood Farm.
Their products are all vegan friendly, cruelty-free and gluten-free and don't have things like SLS, parabens, phthalates or dyes.
Walton Wood Farm, Dear Mom collection, $6.50-$79, waltonwoodfarm.com
Bombay Hair
What a better way to celebrate mom than helping her get all glammed up? Get her looking salon ready from home with the wide array of products from Bombay Hair.
Bombay Hair features items made from precious metals that are built for long-lasting performance and offer anything from styling tools to hair extensions without silicones.
Bombay Hair, hair styling products, $60-$190, bombayhair.com
Sweet Reads Box
Sweet Reads is a Canadian-based company that has officially crossed over to the United States. This monthly book subscription service is great for the bookworm mamá that always has her head stuck in a book—providing them with some of the latest releases as well as some other goodies.
Choose between their monthly subscription plan or any number of limited edition boxes or past boxes (which are all available)!
Sweet Reads, reading subscription box, $89.99, us.sweetreadsbox.com
Boob-eez
Give mom the gift of fashionable comfort with Boob-eez nipple covers.
The body positive brand is focused on bringing women comfortable solutions for every age, shape, color and size.
Boob-eez, nipple covers, $16-$28, boob-eez.com
The Good Stuff Botanicals
Give mom the best from nature with The Good Stuff Botanicals.
Using formulas that have been passed down for generations without artificial ingredients, every product is clean and great for you and your skin.
The Good Stuff Botanicals, skin and body care, $5-$96, thegoodstuffbotanicals.com
Week From Hell Body and Lips Gift Box
Pamper mom with this gift set that is sure to make her laugh!
The Week From Hell Body & Lips Gift Box includes a Hand Rescue cream, Sugar Scrub (perfect for scrubbing away any stress), and Lip Balm.
Each of the delightful products feature good-for-you ingredients and scents like grapefruit and maple.
Walton Wood Farm, Week From Hell collection, $42.95, waltonwoodfarm.com