Meet MUSAS: Three Afro-Latinas Changing the Music Industry

Sisters Keisha, Fiona and Fiorella Sánchez discovered their love of performing as young girls, and now as girl group MUSAS they use their platform to share their passion for music and their pride for their Afro-Latina backgrounds to help pave the way for other Latinas to do the same. They spoke to People CHICA about her journey.

How did each of you get your start in music?

Keisha: I'm the oldest and I started performing and doing musical theater from a young age. My parents always had me in ballet classes, jazz and tap. We all kind of started trickling down into doing the arts.

MUSAS Keisha | Credit: Vladimir Sepúlveda/MUSAS

Fiona: I'm the second oldest, so following my sister's footsteps, I started doing dance. I did ballet, contemporary and hip hop. I'm also a dance teacher at a summer camp and I do aerial dancing.

MUSAS Fiona | Credit: Vladimir Sepúlveda/MUSAS

Fiorella: I'm the youngest and I also did dance when I was little, following in both of their footsteps. We went to the same dance academies, the same classes and we got to grow up together.

MUSAS Fiorella | Credit: Vladimir Sepúlveda/MUSAS

Keisha: Fiorella is also a composer. She's been playing piano.

What makes MUSAS stand out from girl from other girl groups?

Keisha: I think we bring a lot of freshness to the table. You don't really see three sisters in the music industry like this. In the 90s, there were a lot of groups, but now, you don't really see a lot. We're fusing a bunch of cultures, languages, and genres.

Fiona: A lot of our family members are musicians and singers. We were always brought up in that culture and environment, so we fed off of that and started doing our own thing.

What does it mean for you to be Latina?

Keisha: Being Afro Latina makes us powerful. Our dad is from Colombia and our mom is from Argentina.

Fiona: We're trying to represent our culture. It's very empowering for us to be able to do that. I think it singles us out from other girl groups. We're able to influence other young Latinas to want to also pursue the music industry or whatever they want to do.

Keisha: To be a Latina means to be aware, proud and understand your culture and your background. We're super proud to be Latina. It comes with honoring those who came before us, the women who like broke down barriers for girls like us to be here and pursue our dreams. With Disney's "Encanto" movie spotlighting Colombia, we feel that now more than ever, the world is ready to hear our voices and listen to the stories of young Latinas everywhere. Seeing our culture, food, and magical landscapes represented in a positive light on film is groundbreaking. Representation matters.

MUSAS Credit: Vladimir Sepúlveda/MUSAS

Do you have any advice for other Latinas?

Keisha: Be confident in yourself, no matter what you do.

Fiona: If you create a supportive community, then you have more chances of everyone coming up. And education, pursue your education!

What's next for MUSAS?

Fiona: Our new music video came out November 26. A little backstory on that music video: it's an ode to our culture and it was actually filmed in a little town in Colombia. Destino features Colombian artist, Luis Eduardo Acústico and producer DJ Bunde, and some wonderful Colombian dancers and choreographers.

Keisha: We're experimenting with different things, but we're still trying to be very true to ourselves.