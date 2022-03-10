Like all dynamic duos, Gabriela Mekler and Maribel Moreno, a chance meeting would change the course of their lives forever, seeing them embark on one of the most rewarding experiences ever—one that would see them evolve as women and mothers.

They created Mumi Design with the goal of making life a little easier with their sleek organizing cubes that are both functional and purposeful. Their line includes everything from packing cubes to clothing divider cubes, and everything in-between.

The native mexicanas hope to set an example for women everywhere that anything is possible and that all dreams are attainable—especially when you're organized.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the two share what it is like working alongside your best friend and hermana as well as how their culture has influenced their approach to being businesswomen.

Both of you are best friends, who happen to work together. Oftentimes it's considered that two women, or multiple women, working together in the same space can be difficult. So in your experience, what has it been working alongside someone that you have such a close bond to?

Maribel Moreno: I think you have a lot of different [ways of approaching things]. You have challenges, [but] you [also] have the opportunity to share more ideas. And of course, your friendship [becomes] stronger when you have differences, and you have to figure it out how to make [things] happen. It has been a great adventure to start a relationship as a friend. We met in Miami, but we talk [about how] if we [had stayed] in Mexico, we [would have] never met. So this [was like] destiny.

Gabriela Mekler: To follow up on everything Maribel said, we always knew that if we started the business [by] investing our savings, that the biggest investment we were putting in this company was our friendship. It is definitely by far the thing that we value the most, and [we're] putting it at stake, right? Because it's very, very complicated, working with friends and with family. But I feel incredibly proud of what Maribel and I have accomplished because it's not easy, and then having different opinions and different ways of working and whatnot. Finding that right place of respect and love for the other person and letting the other person shine at the same time when you're trying to find your space and your value. So I'm incredibly, incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and through the years of, you know, kind of breaking out of our own shells and finding our place as businesswomen. And I'm proud that our friendship still remains intact.

Having balance in any kind of relationship is super important. How do you work things out between one another when you've had a disagreement on something?

GM: So in reality, there are always conflicts and there are times when it's easy, breezy, and it's just like the most amazing time. And sometimes, I oftentimes joke, that I have two marriages. [I have my connection with] my husband and then with Maribel. I think that this challenge is what's made us stronger, and it's made us more of who we are today because of finding that balance of, "OK. So we had this argument and that was Gabriella, your business partner, who said this. Let me hang up. Let me call you back. And this is Gabriella. Your friend who needs your advice or wants to crack up about something or complain about life." It took us a while where we had to honor that space of, "Yeah, I talk to you four times today, but that wasn't my friend. That was your business partner. And now I need to make that call as a friend." And I think for me, it took it, took time, and it was painful, but we pulled through.

MM: Something really important, and I think at the time we started in 2014—of course, growing was painful in [many] different ways—but at this time, I think we [had] very clear that we admired [each other], we respected [each other] and we trusted [each other]. Which is very, very important [for] our business and in the partnership.

While this has been a joint journey, what has it taught each of you independently about yourself? What has this entrepreneurial journey taught you about yourself as a woman and as a Latina?

GM: [laughs] How much time do you have? How long do you want this interview to be? So I feel like there is a "Gabriela" before Mumi and a "Gabriela" after Mumi. I think it's definitely defined so much of who I am. My [professional] background is completely unrelated to business. I am a teacher and a child psychologist by profession, and did not know anything about business. So for me again, being in a country far away from our friends and family, from everything we know, and being in a completely different emotional, physical, psychological state of mind and moments when we started the company.

And for me, being in the moment where I was to find the strength and the conviction to just get up and do something—do something for me. I know that I share this with Maribel: we both felt this thing [where] we wanted to do something for ourselves. But being an example to our children was always and has always been a drive and a [motivation]. It's something that it pushes us to do something, knowing that it didn't matter what was happening in our lives and everything that we were able to create something and that whatever we were doing, we were communicating with others and others were accepting it and liking it.

[I] just became this new person. A new person that I didn't know I had inside of me, so I feel like it has been an incredible journey for me as a woman, as a Latina, as a business owner and as a mom.

MM: Well, for me, I think the challenge [involved my] move to Miami. I'm a Latina, but very Latina in that I never speak English because I don't [feel I] need it. [In] Miami, you don't need to [speak English]. Yeah, I'll speak it with a lawyer if I need something, or [at] the pharmacy. So I think self-esteem helps you [in these] kind of [situations] because we're being told as a mom, as a wife: we are alone here with no family. So it is really [important that in] every step you [take that] you [find a way to push] ahead. If this is something really that fills you inside, and makes you feel proud of yourself and proud of how you manage personal situations, [like being] an entrepreneur in this country. To [be able to] show this to my kids is very important, [because] the example [being set] is more than the words [being said].

What is something that you hope other Latinas and women can learn from your journey?

MM: I think [that] they can [see that] everything [is] be possible. That if you want something, it [will] not [be] easy, but you can make it. And maybe people around us [wonder how] we do it—making everything happen in our house and making it happen in the business. [Another] important thing is [that] they have respect for others. I think, for us, it is very important to respect ourselves, respect [others], the company, the competition—everything.

GM: That's beautiful, and I'll just add to that, because I think she said it really well, and there's this quote that says, "be strong, you never know who you're inspiring." And that's always been kind of my embedded in my brain. And I feel like one thing that Latinas know how to do really well is being a community, right? We are a culture of family and culture of community and to never underestimate the power of community because the support [from] your friends and family can really push you to the next level. So be that for others and rely on that for yourself. That would be for me [the most important thing]—just to add [to] what Maribel said so beautifully.

So there are a lot of published studies and articles about how decluttering your space and organizing it can help your mental health. In your opinion, what aspects of organization help promote that higher level of just mental well-being and mental wellness?

GM: Absolutely, and thank you for [asking] this question, because of course, that's our passion. We truly, truly believe in the power of being organized and organizing your spaces, not only mentally but physically, to be more efficient in everything that you do. And when you are in a clean and organized space, both mentally, physically and emotionally, you can be so much more of what you are, right?

So, we have a passion and a really strong belief in this, and that's why we design the products that we designed to bring people all over the world the opportunity of feeling this liberating experience of being well-organized. So when you're not well-organized, you can't achieve as many things. You lose time looking for things. The product that we started with [were] the packing cubes. You know, you spent so much time planning your trips, your vacation time away with your friends and family, and then you spend all the time packing, then you arrive to this place, you spend all the time unpacking and then packing again to come back home.

That's taking away from the actual quality time that you can spend [on] your travels, and our packing cubes offer this one solution to reduce that time and that stress. We started with that one product, but then we've expanded our brand and our line into other products, into other places and spaces in your life where you get the same feeling of owning more of your time and your sanity because you're organized.

How has your culture influenced how you tackle the varying aspects of your work and your life?

GM: For me, I don't know for Maribel, but for me, I feel like the influence of my culture is so strong within me that I wouldn't know how to differentiate what's my culture, and what's me, you know? Speaking about being a Latina, I'm Latin, but I'm [also] Jewish. So the emphasis on community and family are so strongly embedded in me that one of the [ways] that I know that [it has] influenced the way I approach business [is] the way I see my customers and customer service. [There is] this really strong of [need] to make it right for others. You know, that sense of community of family.