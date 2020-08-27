'Mucho Mucho Amor' Directors Share Priceless Memories of Walter Mercado

Joining forces to co-direct the Netflix documentary Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado seemed like a natural choice for Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch — something fated in the stars. "We came from a very similar place in the sense that for both of us, and for producer Alex Fumero, Walter was a daily presence in our childhood homes," Kareem tells People CHICA. "We all had basically the same experience: Being with our abuelitas at quarter-to-six in the afternoon and being shushed because Walter was coming on TV to tell us about our future. In a Latino household, that somebody on television has the power to shut everybody up says a lot!"

Image zoom "Mucho Mucho Amor" Netflix documentary

The Puerto Rican astrologer's majestic presence left a lasting impression. "Walter was so out there, he looked so different, he talked so different, he seemed rich and successful and otherworldly, and that left this really big impression on both of us as kids," Kareem adds. Meeting him and working with him and his family for two years while they recorded the intimate documentary was a gift. "It was truly the closest thing to a religious experience I have ever had," Cristina says. "We grew up watching him and he was almost like this magical creature — like the Tooth Fairy, like going to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. We were all in shock the day we met him. Walter glided in wearing simple, white linen clothing with Yves Saint Laurent gold-rimmed glasses, very '70s. I remember feeling so small sinking into his couch. This is the one instance where I was starstruck, overwhelmed with fascination."

Image zoom Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch at the Sundance Film Festival. (Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images)

Cristina says she feels blessed to have gotten to know the real man behind the colorful capes before his death last year. "He became more like a quirky uncle or tía," she explains. "It was a very intimate relationship we ended up having. We came to love the real person. He is just as magical, he is kind and loving. Filled with happiness and joy, he always had us laughing." Even though he became close like family, "he never lost that magnetism, that larger-than-life energy around him," Kareem adds.

The directors say they still keep in touch with Walter's nieces and his former secretary Wilma. "They are now part of our extended family, we have a lot of love for them," Cristina tells CHICA. The directors also interviewed Bill Bakula — Walter's former manager, with whom he fought a six-year legal battle to reclaim the rights to his name and work — to show both sides of the story. "We told them that we were going to reach out to Bill and we certainly did tell them after we spoke to him," Kareem says about Walter and his family. "The remarkable thing is that there was no caveat as to what we could or couldn't talk to Walter about. It was hard to get Walter to open up, but he would eventually become very forthright. Remarkably, they never said, 'Don't talk to Bill' or object to anything. Walter didn't like to dwell on the negative and only talked about Bill in a positive light."

Making the documentary, filmed in part in Walter's home in Puerto Rico, was both challenging and rewarding. "We were also working other jobs to pay for the film. We weren't able to raise the money up front for the production," Cristina says. "It was hectic." The logistics were complicated — Kareem lived in Miami, Cristina and Alex lived in Los Angeles, and Walter in Puerto Rico — and their small team worked multiple jobs to make the film a reality. "We are thrilled to have it out and have people reacting to it," Cristina says. "We are proud of how well it turned out," adds Kareem.