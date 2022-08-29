8 Latinos Who Rocked the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet

Por Laura Acosta Agosto 29, 2022
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (x3)

These celebs represented our cultura and slayed with their fierce fashion looks at last night's MTV VMAs.

Becky G

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a Zuhair Murad dress inspired by tarot cards and a pop of Treslúce Beauty's Intenso Liner in Amor on her lips, the "MAMIII" singer stood out as one of our favorites of the night.

J Balvin

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never one to shy away from a unique fashion moment, the rapper opted for a white, oversized Louis Vuitton suit and black shades.

Valentina Ferrer

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Of course, J Balvin's better half wouldn't miss a chance to see him perform at the VMAs.

The model picked a black gown with gold chains and pearls from Australian brand KYHA Studios.

Sofia Carson

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Black was certainly on trend at the awards last night.

The actress picked a column dress from Carolina Herrera with a dramatic hood and billowing sleeves.

Anitta

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Decked out in the avant-garde brand Schiaparelli, the Brazilian singer made an impact with a scarlet red asymmetrical corset and matching velvet skirt.

Evaluna and Camilo

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The happy couple posed together wearing matching black and white looks, both accented with a pop of red.

Bad Bunny

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

While el conejo malo saved his metallic suit and Tiffany jewelry for the main stage, he arrived at the award show wearing casual beige overalls, Balenciaga shades and a Louis Vuitton scarf as a mask.

