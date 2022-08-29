8 Latinos Who Rocked the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet
These celebs represented our cultura and slayed with their fierce fashion looks at last night's MTV VMAs.
Becky G
In a Zuhair Murad dress inspired by tarot cards and a pop of Treslúce Beauty's Intenso Liner in Amor on her lips, the "MAMIII" singer stood out as one of our favorites of the night.
J Balvin
Never one to shy away from a unique fashion moment, the rapper opted for a white, oversized Louis Vuitton suit and black shades.
Valentina Ferrer
Of course, J Balvin's better half wouldn't miss a chance to see him perform at the VMAs.
The model picked a black gown with gold chains and pearls from Australian brand KYHA Studios.
Sofia Carson
Black was certainly on trend at the awards last night.
The actress picked a column dress from Carolina Herrera with a dramatic hood and billowing sleeves.
Anitta
Decked out in the avant-garde brand Schiaparelli, the Brazilian singer made an impact with a scarlet red asymmetrical corset and matching velvet skirt.
Evaluna and Camilo
The happy couple posed together wearing matching black and white looks, both accented with a pop of red.
Bad Bunny
While el conejo malo saved his metallic suit and Tiffany jewelry for the main stage, he arrived at the award show wearing casual beige overalls, Balenciaga shades and a Louis Vuitton scarf as a mask.