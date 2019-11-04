The Best Looks at the 2019 MTV EMAs

November 04, 2019 02:32 PM

 

Check out some of the best fashion from this year's MTV EMAs.
1 de 11

JHAY CORTEZ

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEPHANIE CARDINALE/GETTY IMAGES)

Jhay Cortez pulled up with his unique purple hair, and shared an emotional message on social media: “This day and these awards changed my life and vision thank you @mtvema for everything! Mom used to watch this from the living room and look at us now, we’re here!”

2 de 11

SOFÍA REYES

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEPHANE CARDINALE/GETTY IMAGES)

The young Mexican singer looked absolutely flawless in this minidress.

3 de 11

SOFÍA REYES

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES)

Reyes also brought the heat during her performance alongside Jhay Cortez.

4 de 11

ABRAHAM MATEO

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEPHANE CARDINALE/GETTY IMAGES)

Mateo and Reyes just released a collaboration called “Qué Ha Pasao’?” 

5 de 11

JOAN SMALLS

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES)

The top model is always red-carpet ready

6 de 11

JOAN SMALLS

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEPHANE CARDINALE/GETTY IMAGES)

The Puerto Rican model showed off her toned abs with this two-piece outfit.

7 de 11

BECKY G

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEPHANE CARDINALE/GETTY IMAGES)

This red tulle dress was everything.

8 de 11

BECKY G

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY TIM P./GETTY IMAGES)

She quite literally set the stage on fire during her performance.

9 de 11

AKON

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEPHANE CARDINALE/GETTY IMAGES)

More men should give shiny pink blazers a try.

10 de 11

ROSALÍA

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY STEPHANE CARDINALE/GETTY IMAGES)

“La reina del flamenco” was all about polka dots.

