JHAY CORTEZ
Jhay Cortez pulled up with his unique purple hair, and shared an emotional message on social media: “This day and these awards changed my life and vision thank you @mtvema for everything! Mom used to watch this from the living room and look at us now, we’re here!”
SOFÍA REYES
The young Mexican singer looked absolutely flawless in this minidress.
Reyes also brought the heat during her performance alongside Jhay Cortez.
ABRAHAM MATEO
Mateo and Reyes just released a collaboration called “Qué Ha Pasao’?”
JOAN SMALLS
The top model is always red-carpet ready
The Puerto Rican model showed off her toned abs with this two-piece outfit.
BECKY G
This red tulle dress was everything.
She quite literally set the stage on fire during her performance.
AKON
More men should give shiny pink blazers a try.
ROSALÍA
“La reina del flamenco” was all about polka dots.