Walton Goggins as "Wade Felton" in The Unicorn on Paramount+.

In the sitcom, Wade juggles single fatherhood and his landscaping career the same way this cocktail balances sweet and sour.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mulholland Vodka

.75 oz lime juice

.50-.75 oz agave syrup to desired sweetness

.75 cups watermelon chunks

Preparation: Add all ingredients to blender and frappe! Strain into a Collins glass over ice. Garnish with watermelon triangle

**For the Black Pepper Syrup (mix 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, 1 tsp cracked black pepper over low heat, until sugar is completely dissolved. Leave the pepper bits in syrup for a bolder flavor, or remove sooner for something milder.)

*For the Honey Syrup ( .5 cup honey + .5 cup water, add ingredients to a sauce pan and bring to a low boil over medium heat, stir until honey is dissolved)

Streaming picks and cocktails courtesy of Mulholland featuring Walton Goggins, Co-Founder.