Enjoy the Best Summer Night In With These 7 Cocktails and Show/Film Pairings
Sometimes the best place for a cocktail is in your living room. To make your streaming and chill night easier, we've picked seven cocktails, shows and films that go together like agua para chocolate!
Mulholland Dalmation
Catch Walton Goggins on Sons of Anarchy as "Venus Van Dam" on Hulu.
In honor of Venus, sip on something peppery while you watch how he keeps it spicy.
Ingredients:
-
2 oz Mulholland Vodka
-
6 oz fresh grapefruit juice
-
.05 oz black pepper simple syrup
Preparation: Mix 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, 1 tsp cracked black pepper over low heat, until sugar is completely dissolved. Leave the pepper bits in syrup for a bolder flavor, or remove sooner for something milder.
Streaming picks and cocktails courtesy of Mulholland featuring Walton Goggins, Co-Founder.
The Water Melon
Walton Goggins as "Wade Felton" in The Unicorn on Paramount+.
In the sitcom, Wade juggles single fatherhood and his landscaping career the same way this cocktail balances sweet and sour.
Ingredients:
-
1.5 oz Mulholland Vodka
-
.75 oz lime juice
-
.50-.75 oz agave syrup to desired sweetness
-
.75 cups watermelon chunks
Preparation: Add all ingredients to blender and frappe! Strain into a Collins glass over ice. Garnish with watermelon triangle
Streaming picks and cocktails courtesy of Mulholland featuring Walton Goggins, Co-Founder.
Bramble
Walton Goggins as "Baby Billy Freeman" in The Righteous Gemstones on HBO Max.
This southern classic cocktail pairs perfectly with Billy's South Carolinian shenanigans.
Ingredients:
-
1.5 oz Mulholland Gin
-
1 oz lemon juice
-
2 teaspoons simple syrup
-
50 oz creme de mure (blackberry liqueur)
Preparation: Shake chilled & fine strain into an old fashioned glass over crushed ice. Slowly pour creme de mure over the top of the drink. Garnish with a lemon half-wheel and blackberry or raspberry speared together with a garnish pick.
Streaming picks and cocktails courtesy of Mulholland featuring Walton Goggins, Co-Founder.
Bond Girl
Watch Walton Goggins as "Boyd Crowder" in Justified on Hulu.
Swap your average martini for this zesty riff with refreshing notes of grapefruit and orange.
Ingredients:
-
1.5 oz Mulholland Gin
-
.75 oz Mezcal
-
5 oz Lillet
-
.25 oz Amaro Angelino + 1 dash orange bitters
Preparation: Stir + serve up in a chilled glass with a grapefruit peel expression.
Picks and cocktails courtesy of Mulholland featuring Walton Goggins, Co-Founder.
Spa Girl Cocktails
Laugh out loud to Gordita Chronicles on HBO Max as you enjoy a refreshing Spa Girl cocktail.
You don't have to pull out your barista moves for this one, just chill (or pour over ice), and enjoy the 6 delicious flavors of this plant-based and vegan canned vodka cocktail.
Spa Girl Cocktails, various flavors, from $44.99, drinkspagirlcocktails.com
Chido Spicy Watermelon Cocktail
Get teary-eyed (not from eating jalapeños) and feel the butterflies as you watch Purple Hearts on Netflix while sipping on Chido's Spicy Watermelon cocktail.
The canned cocktails are made with premium tequila, vegan-friendly and only 120 calories with four flavors to pick from.
Chido, various flavors, $69, drinkchido.com
Siete Tacos & Tequila's "Cafe con Leche"
The best of the Cuban and Mexican cultures collide in this cocktail, just as they do on HBO Max's remake of Father of the Bride.
Ingredients:
- 2. oz CaliFino Añejo
- 2.5 oz Whole milk
- 0.5 oz Espresso Coffee
- 1 barspoon Mezcal and Abuelita Chocolate Syrup, 2 dashes Spiced bitters
Preparations: Combine all ingredients in shaker, shake vigorously, double strain into coupe glass, garnish with shaved chocolate and coffee beans. Sip and enjoy!
Original cocktail recipe can be found here.