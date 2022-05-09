Amara La Negra, Shakira and More: 8 of the Best Celeb Mother's Day Moments
¡Ay, mi madre! On May 8, the U.S. celebrated mother figures everywhere. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's big reveal of their newborn to Shakira's double kisses from her sons and Zoe Saldaña's special tribute, People Chica has picked the top Mother's Day moments.
First Mother's Day
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating Mother's Day in a special way. The singer and actress shared how they were finally able to bring their newborn daughter home after she spent 100 days in the NICU.
"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife [Priyanka Chopra] on her first Mother's Day," he wrote in an Instagram post.
"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."
A Mother's Love Don't Lie
Shakira shared an adorable photo at the beach with her sons Sasha and Milan.
She captioned the sweet pic, "With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother's Day!"
A Tribute to the Mom Tribe
America Ferrera showed us that motherhood's greatest delights also include being surrounded by a supporting tribe.
"Mama love: when it's good it's real good. 💕Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas who keep me going! I could never even attempt to be the mama I want to be without all the other mamas in my life who hold me up on good days and hard days, but especially the hard days," Ferrera wrote on Instagram.
She continued, "There's also plenty of women in my life who are not traditional mothers but who have mothered me well- I celebrate you!"
Glam Mom Status
Evaluna Montaner is celebrating her first Mother's Day in full glam! The new mamá took some time for herself and shared it with her fans.
She wrote, "My first Mother's Day I've decided to do my makeup jeje."
Sharing the Good Love
Cardi B honored her mami with a heartfelt message in her Instagram Stories.
Alongside a picture of her mother and sister, she wrote, "Best mother/grandmother in the world. A true blessing of a mom. The purest heart."
A Generational Affair
The Kardashians continue to show the world what true matriarchs look like.
They spent their Mother's Day showing off their support for one another and their loving family.
Twice Blessed
Amara La Negra honored her baby bump and pregnancy for Mother's Day.
The star welcomed her twins, Sumajestad and Sualteza, in March 2022.
A Special Thank You
Mamá Zoe Saldaña gives her sons a poignant thank you on Mother's Day and reveals that she would choose them all over again if life were to reset.
In her Instagram post, she began, "My reason, my destiny, my mirrors. On Mother's Day I have you to thank. I hold you responsible for my sleepless nights, my guilt, my painful growth, my salty tears, my endless obsession with being responsible for you- for all that, I thank you."
She continued, "If by any chance time were to stop and my life would hit a reset, I would still choose you, a million times over. And I would do it again and again- I would still choose you. All four of you. My favorite people. I love you x infinity."