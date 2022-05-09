Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating Mother's Day in a special way. The singer and actress shared how they were finally able to bring their newborn daughter home after she spent 100 days in the NICU.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife [Priyanka Chopra] on her first Mother's Day," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."