The Season's Most Daring Makeup Trends And What You'll Need to Master Them at Home
Pull inspiration from these celebs' eye makeup to create your winter beauty look and shine bright like a diamond this festive season!
Neon Liner
Makeup artist Claudia Betancur had to mix several shadows to match Sofia Carson's intense dress color, while keeping the rest of the look in neutral shades.
Get the Look
An eye primer is a must in order to bring the true color of the eyeliner to life. Make sure your eyeshadows or liners are highly pigmented!
Treslúce Beauty I am Shadow Palette. $30. treslucebeauty.com
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion. $24. urbandecay.com
Spider Eyelashes
Rita Ora's bold, abundant and little clumpy eyelashes stood out even more thanks to her choice of a pastel pink eyeshadow.
Get the Look
Go for a neutral shadow with a matte finish. Nude and pinkish tones are the most suitable to lighten your face but also not steal the show. And don't forget to wear as much mascara as needed on your eyelashes to get the spider effect.
Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow, in Shell. $28. bobbibrown.com
Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion. $8.99. target.com
Glittery Eyes
Heavy makeup that combines bright shadows, bold eyebrows and kohl-rimmed eyes brought a dramatic effect on Lady Gaga's face.
Get the Look
Makeup artist Sarah Tanno started with an all-over wash of eye pencil before popping it off with eyeshadow in a similar color. She topped the perfect base with shimmery liquid eyeshadow.
Haus Labs Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner, in Antique Rose. $18. Glam Atack Liquid Shimmer Powder, in Crystal Remedy. $20. hauslabs.com
Bling Touch
Crystals, pearls and rhinestones brought a magic touch to Daniella Alvarez' look, dramatic eyeliner apart.
Get the Look
Go for white-y rhinestones to make your eyes look bigger and brighten up your complexion. This way you'll be able to use any lipstick color to finish the killer look.
Jemme Beauty La Flor Pastel Quad Set (one color not featured). $30.99. jemmebeauty.com
KVD Tattoo Liner. $22.kvdveganbeauty.com
Cherokee Eyes
Inspired by how this Native American tribe used to paint their faces, Cherokee Eyes sport darker shadows on the outer corner of the eyes towards the temple. How do you like Nicole Richie's gothic glam look?
Get the Look
The key is to use a light shadow in the inner corner of the eye to create a huge contrast. Draw a triangle from the end of your lashes line to the end of your eyebrows, and fill it applying more pigment gradually. You'll probably need some practice to nail this one!
Buxom Hold The Line Waterproof Eyeliner, in Here is My Number. $18. buxomcosmetics.com
Pixi by Petra Eye Reflection Shadow Palette Natural Beauty. $24. target.com