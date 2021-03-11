The Teenager Accused of Killing Monique Muñoz Has Been Arrested

Muñoz, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene last month after her car was hit by the 17-year-old driver of a Lamborghini.

Last month, 32-year-old Monique Muñoz was killed in a car accident on her way home from work. The administrative assistant's car was hit by a 17-year-old boy driving a Lamborghini SUV; her family said he was racing. She was pronounced dead at the scene with her car split in half. The teen sustained non-life-threatening head injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

"Kids racing down the street in a Lamborghini, 17 years … doing 120 miles per hour, hits and kills her," Isaac Cardona, Munoz's stepfather, told KCAL. "Senseless."

"Who gives a teenager a Lamborghini?" he continued. "We found out last night, the teen doesn't even have a license."

Cardona added that he wants the teenage driver to be "prosecuted to the full extent of the law." On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the teen was arrested and charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter.

"We've done a filing," Supervising Detective James Dickson said. "That filing was presented to the L.A. County Juvenile D.A. It's currently in his office."

"The arrest charge was 192(c)(1), negligent vehicular manslaughter," he added. "I can't regurgitate what we found, but based upon multiple witness statements that corroborate one another, it's clear that there was gross negligence."

The detective confirmed that the teen was involved in an illegal high-speed chase when Muñoz was killed. "We believe that that vehicle was potentially engaged in a speed contest with the Lamborghini," he said.

The boy's father, James Khuri, is a wealthy Californian businessman who gave him the $200,000 Lamborghini as a birthday gift last year. Khuri took to Instagram to apologize to the Muñoz family and offer his condolences. "I am aware that the time it is taking me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected," he wrote. "Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter."

"There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing," he continued. "And I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter. Still, I want to offer my support in anyway you will allow me to. My family and I pray for the Munoz family."

Many have accused Khuri of using his wealth to hide his son's Feburary 17 crime.