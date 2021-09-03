Money Heist is Back for Fifth and Final Season

What will the last season of the beloved Netflix original bring?

The wait is over—Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is back!

The Netflix original Spanish series has returned for its last and final season with five episodes that aired today, September 3, and five final episodes that will air on December 3.

Last season we left the robbery crew trapped inside the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours while police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) has captured the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and begins torturing him.

"Locked up for 100 hours, trapped about to be killed, and having lost a best friend, it feels like 100 years have gone by," the voice of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) narrates in the trailer.

According to the Season 5 synopsis, the police force has decided to enter the Bank of Spain with the military to end the insurgency. But with the Professor compromised, how will the robbers make it out with all the gold?

The plot summary states, "They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war," the plot summary reads."

Show creator Álex Pina said the final season of Money Heist will be "extreme" and "epic."

Money Heist Credit: Photo By Alejandro Martinez Velez/Europa Press via Getty Images

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters," Pina said, according to Deadline. "The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."