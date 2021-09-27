MondayMotivation: Podcasts That Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Want to learn more about Latin American history, culture, and music? Your weekly podcast playlist is here to bring you the insight you need.

Spanning over South, Central, North America, and the Caribbean, Hispanics come from more than 20 countries. Our culture is rich, diverse, and continues to grow in the United States. According to the Pew Research Center, more than 62 million Latinos live in the U.S., with Hispanics making up more than half of the total U.S. population growth from 2010 to 2020.

As we continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, we've curated our weekly podcast playlist to showcase the contributions of Latinos and Hispanics in entertainment, education, finance, history, and more.

If you want to enrich your knowledge, grab your headphones, speaker or crank up the radio in your car and tune in. Enjoy!

Latino USA

Latino USA brings the experiences of Latino communities, including migration, farmworker rights, success stories, political and social issues. The podcast episodes in English vary in topics with a mixture of storytelling, special guests, and in-depth reporting. Latino USA is NPR's only Latino news and weekly cultural program and is hosted by Maria Hinojosa.

2. Radio Ambulante

Radio Ambulante, NPR's first Spanish podcast telling Latin American stories like never before, won the Gabriel Garcia Marquez Prize for Innovation in Journalism in 2014. The show features new episodes every Tuesday and has been running for ten seasons. The diversity of stories is unique and captivating. It will surely give you a taste and insight into the current state of Latinos.

3. The Latin American History Podcast

Let's take it back to the beginning with a podcast that tells the story of Spanish and Portuguese colonization in the Americas. Max Serjeant dives deep behind colonial society, slavery, wars of independence, and the transformation of Latin America. He also explores contemporary Latin America and what has shaped the socio-political culture in the region today. Through English episodes, he interviews experts and professors for lively discussions.

4. Radio Menea

Latinos are known for many things and among them is their music. Radio Menea, hosted by Verónica Bayetti Flores and Miriam Zoila Pérez brings music from Latinx, Latina, and Latino artists they enjoy. The podcast is in Spanglish, bringing a taste of what it's like to have your feet dipped in both Latin and American culture. If you want to listen to music you've never heard before, this is the podcast for you.

5. Tamarindo Podcast