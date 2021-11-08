MondayMotivation: Five Podcasts to Find Your Inner Jefa

What defines professionals in today's ever-changing workforce? What are the steps to take if you want to venture on your own? Our weekly podcast playlist has the answers!

Let's face it, finding your inner jefa is not as easy as all the coaches and influencers on social media make it seem. Sure, there's something empowering about finding your calling and going after it, but you have to be mindful that the road is a marathon, not a sprint.

As the year comes to an end and you're making resolutions, we know how important it is to have a roadmap to achieve your goals and objectives in 2022. This week's podcast playlist includes the point of view of experts, coaches and real jefas who are walking the walk.

So grab your headphones, speaker or crank up the radio in your car and tune in. Enjoy!

1. ¿Quién Tú Eres?

This podcast is on a mission to "redefine the word 'professionalism' by empowering Latino/Latina/Latinx communities to be their most authentic selves." Each episode, in English, invites diverse guests from all walks of life to discuss the issues they faced in their work lives as they navigated being professionals and their authentic selves.

2. Luminiscencia del talento

Host Tania Lasanta wants you to find your inner light so you can shine in your entrepreneurship journey. Lasanta is a coach for fempreneurs and an investigator that uses reflections, interviews and goes in-depth into topics that will help you transform into your best self and let that transcend into your projects. Each Spanish-language episode will bring you new insight on how to shine bright like a diamond.

3. Emprendals- Marketing & historias emprendedoras

One of the most complex parts of the jefa journey is finding a way to organize your ideas and take the first steps toward your dreams. Hosts Belu Barrague and Marialaura, aka "Coco," offer Spanish-language episodes that go into the weeds of marketing and entrepreneurship, guiding listeners to use tools within everyone's reach. Each episode shares the experiences of experts, dreamers and entrepreneurs who want to help turn dreams into projects.

4. Hey Dreamer!

Argentinian American social entrepreneur, speaker, creative and equality advocate Jessie Medina has created this podcast to help you design the life and business of your dreams. Each English-language episode highlights stories of women of color on their journey to success, inspiring others to leap into creating the life they love.

5. Mi Riqueza Podcast