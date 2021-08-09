#Monday Motivation: Five Mindfulness Podcasts to Get Your Zen On During This New Moon Week!
Wondering how you can harness the energy of the new moon in Leo? Tune into these podcasts—in both Spanish and English—to catch your breath and find your happy place.
This weekend's new moon in Leo invited us to fiercely go after what we want—with mindfulness.
Each month, new moons signify the beginning of a cycle —a reset of sorts— that will carry on for the next six months until the moon is full again on the same zodiac sign. The new moon's energy will last for the next few days and represents the perfect time to set intentions and goals.
We've selected the podcasts on this list to help you reset your mindset, tune into mindfulness and harness this energy to make the changes you desire in your life. Enjoy and remember to take deep breaths, chica!
- Tara Brach Podcast
Tara Brach holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and blends Western psychology and Eastern spiritual practices in her guided meditations and talks. Brach is a big proponent of self-compassion, empowering listeners to take control of their mental wellness and go deeper into their emotional journeys.
- Untangle
Have you been wanting to try meditation, but are still unsure if it's for you? This podcast can help you make an informed decision. From the Meditation Studio App, this podcast will bring experts —psychologists, MDs and neuroscientists— to discuss the benefits of mindfulness meditation and how you can apply it to your daily life.
- Daily Breath with Deepak Chopra
Deepak Chopra has revolutionized the world of meditation and its benefits. In Daily Breath, he has created short meditation clips to help you refocus and expand the mind. Each episode is different, with topics ranging from gratitude to finding your true self. Take a little time in the day for you!
- The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos
Dr. Laurie Santos has led the most popular psychology course in Yale University's history. The reason? She has studied the science of happiness and knows the ins and outs of the latest scientific research related to living a happier life. She shares inspiring stories that will help you find your path to joy.
- Enric Corbera Más Cerca
Enric Corbera founded the bioneuroemotion therapy method that combines scientific, philosophical and humanistic disciplines to overcome emotional conflicts. In this podcast, you will find clips that delve into the world of mental health and personal development by using new tools such as autosuggestion to heal emotional wounds, enhance your well-being and discover a new perspective on life's everyday problems.