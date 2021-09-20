MondayMotivation: Five Podcasts for Full Moon Season in Pisces

This week's playlist offers podcasts in English and Spanish that will help you harness the energy of the full moon, let go of what doesn't serve you, and start over with a new perspective.

Today is the full moon in Pisces, bringing us a new opportunity to let go and shine a light on what we need to work on in our lives. For the next two weeks, we will have the energy of the full moon available — the perfect time to rest, relax, unwind, and allow ourselves to identify what needs to be released.

To better harness the energy of the next two weeks, we've compiled this list of podcasts to help you turn inward and find your Zen. These podcasts —both in English and Spanish— feature industry experts in yoga, mental health, self-actualization and relationships.

So let go of old habits, take actionable steps toward creating new space in your life, grab your headphones and tune in!

Abierta Mente: Conversaciones con Yoga al Alma

Join host Ana Isabel Santa María on a journey through yoga, literature, nutrition, personal growth and living a wholesome life. These Spanish-language episodes take you through positive conversations and interviews that are focused on helping you on the road of self-actualization and living more openly. Santa María speaks from her own experiences as a yoga teacher, speaker, mom and entrepreneur.

2. Conferencias – Borja Vilaseca Oficial

Borja Vilaseca has become world-renowned for his unique take on relationships and how we relate to one another. He also uses tools such as the Enneagram to help us identify areas of improvement in ourselves and better understand each other. As this full moon falls in the cusp of Libra season, it invites us to work on our relationships and, no, not just romantic ones. This Spanish-language podcast focuses on self-knowledge, spiritual development and professional transformation. Vilaseca is hilarious, and his ideas will have you laughing and learning at the same time.

3. Café con Pam Podcast

This bilingual podcast offers weekly episodes featuring fearless Latinos, Latinas and Latinx people who "break barriers, change lives, and make the world a better place while living in the US." Join host Pam Covarrubias with a hot cup of coffee as she invites guests to share their inspiring stories.

4. Frencuencia Latina

You might be wondering what are two Latinas doing in New Zealand? Well, Adriana and Carolina are simply enjoying their new life in Invercargill and bringing Latin flavor to that part of the world. Their award-winning weekly podcast shares music in Spanish and lively conversation. The sign of Pisces loves all things art and music; turn on these Latin tunes during this full moon to get you feeling energized.

5. En Defensa Propia by Erika De La Vega