Mon Laferte Explains Her Decision to Go Topless at the Latin Grammys

Chilean singer Mon Laferte went topless on the Latin Grammys red carpet last week to send a strong political message about violence in her country. The artist — who took home the award for Best Alternative Album for Norma — wore a black trench coat that she opened to show her bare breasts with this message written across her chest: “In Chile, they torture, rape and kill.”

The singer wanted to bring attention to the violent protests and political crisis shaking her country. The photo soon went viral and her message was heard around the world. Later, Laferte shared the image — with flower emojis over her breasts since Instagram censored the nude photo — with the caption, “My free body for a free country.”

At least 20 people have died in Chile since October, when massive protests began after the government’s announcement that it would raise the subway fare. People took to the streets demanding social reforms and economic justice. Chilean singer Cami spoke to People CHICA about the disturbances. “The military is in the streets shooting innocent people, there is so much violence. The people themselves are stopping the soldiers and stopping what is happening,” she said. “People take care of one another when there are shots fired, they help others who have been wounded by pellets. What’s happening is terrible, but at the same time I admire the Chilean people so much for everything we are doing to lift ourselves up.”

When she got on stage to receive the Latin Grammy award, Laferte told the live audience, “This is for Chile. I want to read a décima that my fellow Chilean singer, La Chinganera, gave me. She said, ‘Please read it,’ with everything happening today in my country.” The singer then read the piece of poetry from her cell phone. “Chile I hurt for you, you bleed through every one of my veins. Every chain that binds you feels heavy to me, that imprisons you to your core. Chile outside, Chile inside, Chile to the rhythm of injustice, the militia’s boot, the bullet that doesn’t listen. We won’t stop our fight until justice is made.”