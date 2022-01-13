Music has the power to do many things. It could help the brain to focus more, or it could move the soul in ways the mind cannot comprehend.

From the moment Chilean singer Mon Laferte broke out into the music scene, she has been captivating audiences everywhere with her eclectic sound, soulful voice and activism.

On January 12, the "Vuelve por favor" artist participated in one of NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts in the most visually spectacular way.

During the 18-minute concert, Laferte performed four songs: "Tu falta de querer," "Por qué me fui a enamorar de ti," "Se me va a quemar el corazón" and "Placer hollywood".

Per NPR, she was joined by a small 10-piece orchestra as she sang on with her signature blues and ranchera sound.

In the video, fans can also see the singer's growing baby bump in a dramatic white wedding gown, which she paired with white leather cowboy boots and a veil (which she took off as she walked onto the set).

Laferte first announced her pregency to her fans through a video she shared to her Instagram account on August 17, 2021.