MoMo's New Single "Tumba" Is an Ode to a Classic 1998 Song

Sancocho’s “Tumba La Casa” was the song that got everyone on their feet at every house party in the ’90s. MoMo wanted her new song “Tumba” to do the same. “I painted the picture to the producer,” she tells People CHICA. “I want it to be a Friday night with me and my girls. I want to shake ass and I want to sweat. I want to bring down the house.” She joined forces with producers Victor Viera (aka Jumbo) and Juan G. Rivera (aka Gaby Music) to record the ass-shaking song alongside Jamaican singer Konshens. In just two weeks “Tumba” has reached 500,000 views on YouTube, which just goes to show that it’s the perfect summer hit.

Born Monique Gonzalez, the artist has been singing and acting since the age of nine. She believed in herself so much that she took matters into her own hands and made an appointment with a vocal coach (also at the age of nine). In 2016, she debuted her first single, “Si Tu Boquita.” The electropop track was MoMo’s official introduction to the music scene; since then she has released a remix of Nicky Jam’s song “El Perdon (How Can I)” with Pitbull and a Spanish-language cover of Ella Mai’s hit “Boo’d Up.”

MoMo’s songwriting inspiration comes from real-life situations. “It’s so sad, but I write best when it’s about heartbreak,” she says. “I’m too much of a lover. I’m a lover to a fault! So if it’s not based on my personal situations…I’m able to relate to a friend situation.” Musically, she’s influenced by the icons she heard growing up in a Cuban household in Cutler Ridge, Florida. “My parents were like heavy Latin heads, so Celia Cruz, Luis Miguel, José José, Alejandro Sanz and Selena,” she says, adding that they also listened to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. “It was a lot of old Latin, which gave me that Latin ballad essence.” Her music may not be as traditional as those artists, but she is inspired by them. Her percussion-driven songs are a reflection of her Cuban culture; she also plays the congos. “Trust me — my Cuban roots ain’t going nowhere,” she says.

She was also recently on the second season of Irv Gotti’s BET series Tales; her episode was inspired by Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.” While she won’t disclose how she balances her love life with her busy schedule, she does talk about how she makes time for her loved ones. “You know you’ll have to make time for the people you love, but at the same time the people you love have to know that you have priorities, too,” she explains. “It’s about trying to find balance.”