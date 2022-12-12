Surprise the New Moms in Your Life with These 7 Brands This Christmas
Give the moms in your life all the love of the holidays with a beautiful gift that works for them and their babies. People Chica has 7 brands that have the best mommy-and-me gifts for the season.
Cali's Books
This women's-led, minority-owned publishing house has the perfect sound and recordable books to engage little ones and their parents this holiday season. Keep them entertained this season without breaking the budget with Cali's books.
Cali's Books, Sound Books, www.calisbooks.com, $25
Ayla & Co. Diaper Bags
Diaper bags don't have to be drab, that's why Ayla & Co. has you covered. The chic, vegan leather, gender-neutral bags are the perfect option for new and experienced mothers.
Gift mom simplicity and style with either the full-size bag, mini bag and fanny pack this Christmas.
Ayla & Co., Ayla Diaper Bag, www. aylabag.com, $209
LoveHeld Baby Carrier
Keep your babies close with a beautifully crafted LoveHeld Baby Carrier. They are comfortable, colorful and can even be combined with an adorable Mini Play sling designed with leftover textile remnants for dolls.
LoveHeld, Baby Carrier, www.loveheld.com, $129
Eczema Honey
Give the gift of clean skincare and eczema relief for sensitive skin with Eczema Honey. The brand is a plus for babies and mothers made with non-toxic food grade and safe ingredients.
Eczema Honey, Body Bundle, www.eczemahoneyco.com, $57
Vudeco Life Blankets
There's nothing better than cuddling up to a cozy blanket. Vudeco Life offers a super soft blankets made with premium quality 100% polyester microfiber that is great for comfort and durability.
The blankets include glow in the dark designs that will keep little ones entertained.
Vudeco Life, Glow in the Dark Blanket, www.vudeco.life, $29.99
Kyte Baby Matching PJ's
The award-winning baby apparel brand has the softest baby and adult pijamas for the entire family. Made out of bamboo, the fabric promotes comfort, sustainability and keeps the whole family cool and cozy.
Kyte Baby, Constellation Collection, www.kytebaby.com, $36
Tiny Traveler
Help mom drive with peace of mind with the help of crystal clear HD. Tiny traveler is a wireless HD baby monitoring system designed to keep parents focused on the road while keeping an eye on their little ones.
Tiny Traveler, HD Baby Car Monitoring System, www.mytinytraveler.com, $199.99