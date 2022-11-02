La Marielita Rum's perfectly crafted cocktail will take you on the perfect tropical voyage right from home.

Get the Party Going with this Delicious Take on the Classic Mojito

Regardless if you're in the mood for a manhattan, a margarita or a mojito, nothing hits the spot like a celebratory cocktail.

Knowing a thing or two about how to get the party going, La Marielita Rum has crafted their Manolo's Mojito to help set the mood.

Whether you are celebrating Dia de Muertos with your loved ones or looking for a simple and delicious recipe for a night cap, La Marielita's mojito will be a crowd pleaser.

La Marielita Rum's Manolo's Mojito Credit: La Marielita Rum

Ingredients:

2 oz of La Marielita Rum

1 oz of simple syrup

½ oz of lime juice

2 tbsp of white sugar

Mint Leaves

Lemon Wheel

Directions: