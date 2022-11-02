Get the Party Going with this Delicious Take on the Classic Mojito
La Marielita Rum's perfectly crafted cocktail will take you on the perfect tropical voyage right from home.
Anuncio
Regardless if you're in the mood for a manhattan, a margarita or a mojito, nothing hits the spot like a celebratory cocktail.
Knowing a thing or two about how to get the party going, La Marielita Rum has crafted their Manolo's Mojito to help set the mood.
Whether you are celebrating Dia de Muertos with your loved ones or looking for a simple and delicious recipe for a night cap, La Marielita's mojito will be a crowd pleaser.
Credit: La Marielita Rum
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of La Marielita Rum
- 1 oz of simple syrup
- ½ oz of lime juice
- 2 tbsp of white sugar
- Mint Leaves
- Lemon Wheel
Directions:
- Muddle mint leaves and white sugar together in a glass.
- Add the remaining ingredients.
- Top-off with club soda.
- Use additional mint leaves and lemon wheel for garnish.