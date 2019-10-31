Mj Rodriguez's Best Musical Performances

Image zoom

Mj Rodriguez recently told People CHICA that she doesn't consider herself a "musical theater girl," but her fans beg to differ. Between her role in an off-Broadway production of Rent, her musical numbers on Pose, and her recent turn in Little Shop of Horrors, it's clear that she's got vocal talent to spare. "I've done it and it was fun, and it was a hard ball to catch," says Rodriguez of her theater work. "The best things about playing in Little Shop of Horrors and being Angel in Rent was it just honed me even more … these were like master classes in knowing my body, knowing how I have to keep up with my body, knowing how I have to make sure that my vocals are OK."

Mostly, though, Rodriguez just likes doing theater because it allows her to share stories with the audience in real time. "I always try my best to pour my complete soul out on the stage," she explains. "Or at least the character's soul out on the stage, so that once I'm done, I'm like, ‘OK, good. There are juices of the soul on the stage.' People can actually receive it and drink it up." Here, take a look back at some of her most memorable musical numbers.

1. "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Rodriguez played Audrey in a production of Little Shop at the Pasadena Playhouse this fall.

2. "Home" from The Wiz at TrevorLIVE

Rodriguez also sang this song in a 2018 episode of Pose.

3. "Love's in Need of Love Today" by Stevie Wonder on Pose

If this scene didn't make you cry, you might need to check your pulse.

4. "Say No to This/Satisfied" from Hamilton

Rodriguez actually auditioned for the role of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds several years ago. She didn't get the part, but she did get closer than many transgender actresses get when auditioning for cisgender roles.

5. "Home," one more time

She's just so good!