The 2019 Miss Universe pageant airs this Sunday on Fox, and as always, the competition will be fierce. Before you watch, get to know the 17 Latinx contestants who'll be vying for the crown.

1. Mariana Varela (Argentina)

From Burzaco in Buenos Aires Province, Mariana is eager to fight against gender violence. She is currently working for a movement called #almiedono, which aims to help women who are victims of violence.

2. Fabiana Hurtado (Bolivia)

From Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, Fabiana is very passionate about her charity work and is currently pursuing a degree in communications and media.

3. Geraldine González (Chile)

This beautiful Chilean, from Santiago, is a lawyer who also volunteers as a firefighter. Her goal is to raise awareness about the difficulty and risk firefighters face in their jobs.

4. Gabriela Tafur Nader (Colombia)

The 24-year-old is a lawyer who has traveled all over the world. Her passions are fighting for gender equality and driving change so that all children can grow up in a safe environment.

5. Paola Chacón Fuentes (Costa Rica)

The 28-year-old is currently a student earning a degree in business administration and hopes to one day be able to provide a better and successful future for all children.

6. Cristina Hidalgo (Ecuador)

Cristina is a former tennis player who unfortunately had to retire due to an autoimmune disease, and is now raising awareness about fighting all types of autoimmune diseases.

7. Sofia Aragón (Mexico)

The 25-year-old Mexican is a writer who became a speaker after overcoming depression. Sofia is passionate about mental health and wants to continue raising her voice to help others who are struggling with depression.

8. Zuleika Soler (El Salvador)

From La Unión, El Salvador, Zuleika graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications and a minor in art. She is currently working with different organizations that teach children in poverty how to overcome their issues and live a better life.

9. Rosemary Arauz (Honduras)

Rosemary is pursuing a career in accounting and finance and has her own business. She designs her own jewelry line and hopes to one day open her own luxury company.

10. Inés López (Nicaragua)

This 19-year-old is a professional model who is currently in her third year of an international law career. Inés hopes to make sure that everyone with HIV/AIDS has proper medical care.

11. Mehr Eliezer (Panama)

Mehr Eliezer was born in New Delhi, India but was raised in Panama, making her the first naturalized Panamanian to win Miss Universe Panama.

12. Ketlin Lottermann (Paraguay)

From Alto Paraná, Paraguay, Ketlin says that she faced many struggles as a child but was able to overcome everything thanks to the support of her parents, who encouraged her to be passionate about her education.

13. Madison Anderson (Puerto Rico)

The 24-year-old is pursuing a career in public relations and marketing, and works with several organizations that help formerly incarcerated women reorient themselves.

14. Clauvid Daly (Dominican Republic)

The 18-year-old Afro-Latina from Punta Cana is an international affairs and diplomacy student at the Catholic University in Santo Domingo; she's also studying to get her pilot's license.

15. Fiona Tenuta (Uruguay)

The 21-year-old was always interested in learning new languages and is fluent in Spanish, Italian and English. She is majoring in business administration and communicational studies.

16. Thalía Olvino (Venezuela)

From Valencia, Venezuela, Thalía wants to promote courage and resilience in Venezuelan youth. She practiced synchronized swimming for eight years, and refers to it as a life-changing experience that allowed her to learn important values like discipline and determination.

17. Kelin Rivera (Peru)

Kelin graduated from Usil University, where she received a degree in business administration. She works as an advocate for an organization that helps children and teenagers who have been abandoned or suffered different types of abuse.