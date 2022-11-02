From pageants to wedding bells, the two beauty queens shared the blissful news on social media.

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín may have met in an unlikely place and kept their relationship under wraps, but the couple has now made it official and warmed the hearts of many in the process.

The pair met at Miss Grand International 2020, where Varela represented Argentina while Valentín represented Puerto Rico.

But they went their separate ways as Varela was representing Argentina in 2019's Miss Universe. It seems their brief time together helped create a bond that was much stronger than the two co-contestants could have ever imagined.

The couple announced that they tied the knot on October 28 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with a video of special moments from their relationship.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we open the doors to you on a special day. 28/10/22," the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

However, the duo has been dropping subtle hints of their relationship over the years, captioning their photos together like "un verano contigo" and "life and its big surprises."

Their community has been nothing but supportive, with many fellow pageant winners celebrating the newlyweds in the comment section as well as the organizers of the Miss Grand International contest reposting their pictures to their social media feed.