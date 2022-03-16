Get Ready to Spring Your Gut Health into Action With These 8 Anti-Bloating Foods
While some foods high in salt and sugars can make our bodies bloat, there are plenty that are filled with nourishing properties that'll keep your body healthy. At People Chica, we've gathered eight foods you can count on to keep the bloating to a minimum.
Papaya
Papaya is high in fiber and water content, which helps with healthy digestion and keeps bloating away. According to Healthline, it contains an enzyme called papain that helps the body break down amino acids.
Asparagus
According to Food Data Central, asparagus provides almost 3 grams per cup of fiber. This delicious vegetable contains inulin, a prebiotic fiber that has been shown to support gut health, aid constipation and prevent bloating, per PubMed.
Kombucha
This probiotic-packed drink is not just a trend, it's one of the best drinks for reducing inflammation and bloating. According to Healthline, drinking kombucha keeps you hydrated and promotes gut health.
Green Tea
Green tea is packed with antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals, reduce inflammation and also prevent fluid retention. Additionally, the caffeine found in green tea works as a laxative by stimulating the digestive tract.
Ginger
According to Healthline, ginger can help the stomach by preventing bloating and stimulate fullness. It has an enzyme called zingibain that helps in breaking down proteins.
Berries
Berries have been known for their antioxidant properties, as they are packed with fiber. Figures from FoodData Central state that there are nearly eight grams of fiber per cup of blackberries.
Cucumber
Not only are cucumbers refreshing and great for hydration, but they also aid in preventing water retention. This delicious vegetable can help you reduce bloating and inflammation.
Avocados
Load up on your avocado intake to help you minimize the bloat. According to Healthline, these creamy delights contain high amounts of folate, vitamin C and K. They're also a great source of fiber and potassium, which reduce bloating and water retention.