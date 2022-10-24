For this installment of #SkinDeep, we’re breaking down the differences, misconceptions and frequently asked questions regarding the two different sunscreen formulations.

Should You Be Using a Mineral or Chemical Sunscreen?

While the days are getting shorter and colder as we get deeper into Fall, it's still essential that we keep wearing sunscreen to protect our skin from sun damage.

However, skin care aficionados and newbies alike often get confused over one question when picking their protection—mineral or chemical?

Follow along as we break down the facts on each.

Mineral Sunscreen

Also referred to as physical sunscreen, these products contain ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that form a physical barrier on top of the skin that reflects the sun's rays.

While these formulas have come a long way in recent years, mineral sunscreens are often associated with the white cast they can leave on more melanated skin and sometimes thicker consistencies.

For those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, mineral options may be less irritating.

Chemical Sunscreen

Unlike the actives in mineral sunscreens, these formulas contain ingredients like oxybenzone or avobenzone that sink into the skin, absorbing the UVB and UVA rays that would otherwise harm your cells.

Since these chemical formulations tend to be thinner and sheerer, they're often the sunscreen of choice for those who like to layer makeup on top of their skin care.

However, chemical sunscreens aren't without controversy, as some studies have linked certain types to coral reef damage, and many question what effects these ingredients could have if absorbed into the bloodstream.

Keep in mind that experts still have a lot of further research to do on these topics.

Which One Should You Pick?

There's a saying many dermatologists stand by—the best sunscreen is the one that you'll actually use every day.

For now, focus on finding a product that you love enough to wear every day with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or more.