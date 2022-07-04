Find Your Daily Zen With These 3 Mindfulness Practices

This #MotivationMonday we're bringing you three simple ways to center yourself in the present moment from anywhere.

Take a big inhale in...now exhale.

Now, how do you feel?

In today's hectic world, finding a moment to do something as simple as conscious breathing has become a luxury. Whether you're getting up early to beat the morning traffic, getting the kids ready for school, or are feeling stressed out at work, it seems like mindfulness gets pushed to the side for something with greater urgency.

However, according to VeryWell Mind, mindfulness' potential benefits include lowering stress, improving memory, decreasing depression and strengthening your relationships.

Meditation Credit: Getty Images

To help you focus your awareness on the present moment and embrace a daily mindfulness practice, this #MotivationMonday, we're bringing you three easy techniques you can incorporate seamlessly into your routine.

Body Scan

Performing a body scan helps you bring your attention to your body and bring awareness to the state of your physical being. You can do this exercise anywhere: on the train, at the bus stop, or if you have time, at home on a mat. If you're doing this from a remote place, find a comfortable seat and focus your attention initially on your breathing. Then, let your attention move to your body, starting at your left foot, then moving up until you reach the crown of your head. If you have time at home, lay down on your mat in a quiet space where you will not be disturbed.

Walking Meditation

Walking Meditation Credit: Getty Images

Ever wondered how you got from one place to another on your daily commute or going to the grocery store? Often, we drive or walk without paying attention to where we're going because we get lost in the chaos of our minds. For a mindful walk, you can be in nature, the city, or your office. However, finding a place you won't be disturbed is ideal. To start, pick an area where you can walk back and forth anywhere from 10-15 steps, take three deep breaths before starting, then, when you're ready, take your steps paying attention to the motion of your feet, your legs, and your body. Ideally, slow down your usual pace. If you find that your mind wanders, bring your attention back to your breath.

Timed Formal (Or Informal) Practice

Timed formal practice is ideal for helping us reap the benefits of meditation. For formal practice, sit on a chair or zafú (meditation cushion) and focus your attention on a single object. Set a timer for at least thirty minutes before starting. Focus on your breathing, allowing it to ebb and flow naturally. In an informal practice, you can choose to be focused on anything around you, such as moments when you brush your teeth, take a shower, eat or do your chores.

Meditation Credit: Getty Images