MILLY's VP of Design Hyoung Kim tells People Chica how the Spring collection is empowering women to live authentically.

Exclusive: MILLY Wants Women to Celebrate Their Inner Boldness with its New Collection

Fashion has the power to uplift and renew—something New York City fashion brand, MILLY, knows all about.

Since its inception in 2000, the brand has been a pinnacle for contemporary fashion due to its use of bold twists on classic styles, all aimed at building up the confidence of those who wear it.

Their designs have been worn by inspirational women everywhere including Beyoncé, Kate Middleton, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama, who commissioned the dress she wore for her 2018 National Portrait Gallery painting from the brand.

With their 2022 Spring collection, the brand continues to shine as they celebrate life in a post-pandemic world. The collection, said to be "energized by the season of renewal and the opportunities for growth," is embracing MILLY's "always bold, always confident, always MILLY" motto with colors, patterns and designs that make every special moment that much more memorable.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, MILLY's VP of Design, Hyoung Kim, dives into the process of building a post-pandemic collection, his best tips for sprucing up an outfit and how fashion can be empowering.

milly Credit: COURTESY OF MILLY/INSTAGRAM

What differentiates the 2022 Spring collection from previous collections the brand has showcased?

Our new Spring collection reflects celebrations of the season in a post-pandemic world. Featuring our famous MILLY pink with a new bright green and coral [which] helped create the ultimate Spring patterns. We have also included MILLY trademarks like elaborate fabrics, pleats and artisan workmanship.

Were you the lead designer on this collection?

As the VP of Design, I mainly create the collection. But MILLY is a special collaborative company, so I always appreciate feedback from the team.

This Spring collection is said to be "energized by the season of renewal and the opportunities for growth." How can fashion support women in their ever-evolving seasons of their lives?

Fashion is not just about clothing. It's representative of personalities, moods and lifestyles. The MILLY Spring collection encourages women to celebrate their lives in a positive, bold and confident way.

milly Credit: COURTESY OF MILLY/INSTAGRAM

Women are always looking for fun ways to spice up their wardrobe. Do you have any suggestions?

[Always] stay true to who you are. Start with your favorite look(s) and update with hot seasonal pieces. [Don't be afraid to] try colors. Matching sets are bold. Color [blocking] is confident and playful. [Remember that] fit is everything. Find the perfect fit for your body. At MILLY, we work tirelessly to perfect our fit for all shapes.

Where do you draw inspiration from when it comes to creating new designs?

Color, travel, culture and lifestyle. For example, our Fall collection, which we just debuted, is inspired by the sights, personality and colors of London.

What are your favorite pieces from the collection? How would you style them?

This is easy… the MILLY zebra print Liv dress. It's a MILLY trademark silhouette with artisan pleats and a bold zebra print. I would pair it with strappy shoes on a pop of color. Probably pink or green.

MILLY PENELOPE Credit: COURTESY OF MILLY/INSTAGRAM

As a brand, how does MILLY empower women to be bold and confident?

Bold and confident is [in] MILLY's brand DNA. We provide sophisticated and noticeable styles that set your moods. Our bold prints and colors [seek to] empower women.

What is your best advice for women who are still experimenting with fashion and are afraid of trying something new?