After the release of her new song "Flowers," Miley Cyrus fans have unleashed a wave of theories regarding secret meanings woven within the track and music video.

First, it was Shakira, then Miley Cyrus—if one thing can be said about 2023 is that this year has started with a viral dose of ex-partner roasting.

On January 13, the Tennessee native released "Flowers," a song about her life post-divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

The tune has launched a wave of fan interpretations and theories that have taken over the internet over the last few weeks; however, the singer has yet to confirm a single one. Below, we've broken down the top five theories.

"Flowers" Was Released on January 13—Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Cyrus and Hemsworth were together for over a decade, meeting as teenagers on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Their on-and-off relationship made headlines for years and is making waves again with the release of Cyrus' latest song.

Fans have theorized the song was released on Hemsworth's birthday on purpose. Brandi Cyrus, the singer's sister, addressed the theories on Wells Adams' Your Favorite Thing Podcast.

Brandi says, "The song did come out on his birthday—was that on purpose? I don't know. Can't say. Genius, though."

Liam and Miley Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the 2019 Met Gala.

The Music Video Was Filmed in a Home Where Hemsworth Allegedly Cheated on Cyrus

One of the most popular rumors is that the singer chose the location for the music video where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on her more than 14 times. The Hannah Montana star addressed rumors of infidelity in 2020 after her divorce.

"The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she tweeted.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," Cyrus asserted.

She added, "BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

She Wore the Same Suit He Wore to the Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Many of the outfits Cyrus wore in the music video have been speculated upon. Still, the rumor mill is theorizing that the suit she wore in the music video is a reference to the one Hemsworth wore to the Avengers: Endgame premiere where he asked her to "behave."

"We were right 'til we weren't, Built a home and watched it burn" Was in Reference to their Malibu Home

In 2018, the ex-couple lost their home in Malibu, California, to wildfires. In 2020, the singer revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, that the fire "did what I couldn't do myself."

"It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose," she told the magazine. "And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself."

The Song is a Response to Bruno Mars' "When I was Your Man"

Many theories are also speculating that Cyrus wrote "Flowers" in response to Hemsworth dedicating "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars to her at their wedding.

Mars' lyrics go as follows: "That I should have bought you flowers / And held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours/ When I had the chance / Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance."

While Cyrus's lyrics state: "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can."