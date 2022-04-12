The Money Heist and Élite star faced a nightmare situation when his home went up in flames.

Spanish actor Miguel Herrán has been struck by tragedy.

The 25-year-old actor, best known for his role as Rio in La Casa de Papel and Christian in Élite, experienced a very frightful event when he woke up to find his home engulfed in flames.

He shared a video to his Instagram Story section showing the flames taking over his personal belongings and his reaction.

"I can't believe this," the actor said exasperated and weeping. "Christ, my f**ing home!"

According to Las provincias, the fire started on April 8 at 10:05 AM CET and was assisted by the fire department in Ávila, Spain, who rushed alongside the Civil Guard to care for the incident.

The fire department shared their best wishes to the actor on their Twitter. "Best wishes to Miguel and his family," they wrote.

Miguel Herran Credit: Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Fans immediately sent their love to the actor, who has become one of the most well-known artists in all of Spain.

In 2016, he won the Goya Award for Best New Actor for his role in A cambio de nada.