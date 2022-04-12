Élite Star Miguel Herrán Shares News of Terrible Tragedy on Instagram
Spanish actor Miguel Herrán has been struck by tragedy.
The 25-year-old actor, best known for his role as Rio in La Casa de Papel and Christian in Élite, experienced a very frightful event when he woke up to find his home engulfed in flames.
He shared a video to his Instagram Story section showing the flames taking over his personal belongings and his reaction.
"I can't believe this," the actor said exasperated and weeping. "Christ, my f**ing home!"
According to Las provincias, the fire started on April 8 at 10:05 AM CET and was assisted by the fire department in Ávila, Spain, who rushed alongside the Civil Guard to care for the incident.
The fire department shared their best wishes to the actor on their Twitter. "Best wishes to Miguel and his family," they wrote.
Fans immediately sent their love to the actor, who has become one of the most well-known artists in all of Spain.
In 2016, he won the Goya Award for Best New Actor for his role in A cambio de nada.
"This is so sad, but thank God that you're alright," one fan wrote. "I just hope that all living things are alright, I'm not sure if there were any animals, all material things can be replaced with time and the situation will make you stronger, from the heart I wish that everyone is safe and sound," another one added.