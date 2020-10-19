Miguel Shares His Family Chilaquiles Recipe in Exclusive Preview of 'Made From Scratch'

The singer makes the dish with his dad on Fuse's cooking show and talks about the childhood memories it brings back.

Singer, songwriter, and music producer Miguel and his dad make chilaquiles on a new episode of the celebrity cooking show Made From Scratch, airing October 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Fuse. In an exclusive clip from the episode, they cook up the delicious Mexican dish while reminiscing about the memories the scents and tastes bring back.

"These make me think of nana's table, the vinyl covering, when we were kids and crawling under the table," he recalls about his abuela's home cooking. "That takes me way back!" The Grammy-winning singer — born Miguel Jontel Pimentel — was raised in California and is proud of his diverse heritage, having an African American mother and a Mexican father.

Image zoom (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

"We don't get to do this every day," he says in the clip, as his dad finishes up the dish. "So when we do it, we gotta do it big." Here, Miguel shares his family's recipe for chilaquiles with pinto beans and steak on the side. Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS

Canola oil for frying

12 corn tortillas, cut into 8 wedges

2 eggs

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

1 large jalapeño pepper, sliced

2 large tomatoes

Cotija cheese

Pinto beans

1-2 pounds skirt steak

Salt

Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat 1/4 cup canola oil in a large skillet. Make sure the pan is extremely hot. When the oil starts boiling, carefully add the tortilla wedges into the boiling oil. Cook the tortillas until they are golden on both sides. Drain them on a paper towel–lined baking sheet.

In a medium pot, boil water over high heat. Add the tomatoes, onion, garlic, and jalapeño into the boiling water. Cook until tomatoes soften. Turn off heat, remove tomatoes from pot, and let them cool. Using tongs, peel the tomatoes. Blend the peeled tomatoes back in the pot with the onion, garlic, and jalapeño for the salsa.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. When hot, pour in salsa and let it boil. Crack and beat the eggs. Once the salsa is boiled, add the eggs and whisk them together. Add the tortilla chips into the salsa and eggs mixture. Crumble the cheese and drizzle it on top.

In a pan, heat oil and gradually add pinto beans on medium heat. Mash the pinto beans.