Michelle Obama Weighs in on Meghan Markle and the Royal Family
The former First Lady talked about Meghan's bombshell interview in an appearance on the TODAY show.
During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations" about her son Archie's skin color before he was born. Markle — who is biracial, and whose mother Gloria Ragland is Black — also claimed she was denied help when she felt suicidal and need mental health counseling. Prince William later defended his loved ones, claiming, "We are not a racist family."
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
Now former First Lady Michelle Obama has weighed in on the controversy. "Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of color, so it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated," she said on the TODAY show. "This first and foremost is a family, and I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this for a teachable moment for us all."
Obama also spoke to Access Hollywood about the divisions in the British royal family. "When I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time," she said.
Meanwhile, Gayle King told CBS This Morning that Markle has proof of all the claims she made about the royal family during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview," King said. "Everything."
She added that Harry and Meghan, who are expecting a daughter this summer, still have a lot of healing to do before reconciling with the royal family. "I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," said King. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still. No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet."