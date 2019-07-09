Venezuelan Hot Body Guru Michelle Lewin Shares Tips For Fitness On The Go This Summer

The day you don’t work out you are one day further from achieving your fitness goal. It’s all about organization, making the time in your schedule to take care of your body. “Sometimes you lose your motivation and don’t want to exercise or diet, that’s when discipline has to kick in. You have to do it anyway!”

She recommends working out for at least half an hour, ideally an hour, every day. “I go rollerbloading, I do weight training. You have to give your body different workout routines to shake it up, so it doesn’t get stuck,” she says.