Venezuelan Hot Body Guru Michelle Lewin Shares Tips For Fitness On The Go This Summer

READY FOR BIKINI SEASON
Bikini season is here but there’s no need to panic—you can still enjoy summer and get in shape. Venezuelan fitness influencer Michelle Lewin, the author of The Hot Body Diet, talks to People CHICA about how to keep up your workout routine and eat right while on vacation. Yes, it’s possible!
ORDER WISELY FROM MENU
“When you travel you tend to deviate from going to the gym. I’m really careful with what I order at restaurants or hotels. It’s not like I’m home and can cook a healthy meal, but you can still order healthy options,” she says.
YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT
“What you eat is 70 percent of it,” she says. “Nutrition is so important. Your body is a motor and you have to fill it with good fuel. Choose good carbs like sweet potato and brown rice rather than pizza or pasta.”
TAKE YOUR WORKOUT ANYWHERE
The Strong by Zumba instructor and spokesperson says dancing is one of the best ways to stay in shape and you can do this routine from home or a hotel room. “Each move you make is accompanied by music, and music is the main motivator. You forget to count while you are exercising and enjoy yourself while you do this one-hour workout that works out every muscle in your body,” she says.
ADD MUSIC TO YOUR ROUTINE
“You do a lot of cardio, burn a lot of calories and train your entire body,” she adds about the exercise program, that includes hip-hop, techno, funk, and house music.
MAKE THE TIME
The day you don’t work out you are one day further from achieving your fitness goal. It’s all about organization, making the time in your schedule to take care of your body. “Sometimes you lose your motivation and don’t want to exercise or diet, that’s when discipline has to kick in. You have to do it anyway!”
She recommends working out for at least half an hour, ideally an hour, every day. “I go rollerbloading, I do weight training. You have to give your body different workout routines to shake it up, so it doesn’t get stuck,” she says.
FINDING HER PASSION
At 17, Lewin found her love for fitness and nutrition. “I was extremely thin and had a lot of insecurities. I was very shy and was never happy about the way I looked,” she says. “I wanted to gain weight and ate so much but couldn’t do it. Then I started to train at the gym and started to like the results I saw in the mirror.” She can’t imagine her life without exercise. “This is a lifestyle for me. Exercise is something that I need to do every day, like brushing my teeth in the morning. It makes me feel good, strong, motivated. It takes you to another level of self-esteem. It helps you physically and mentally, it really improves your health.”
MOTIVATING OTHERS
Lewin, who has over 13 million followers on Instagram, started posting videos of herself training and got a lot of feedback. “I realized I was helping a lot of people. So many people would come up to me and tell me I changed their lives, whether I helped them beat anorexia or lose unwanted pounds, these are things that fulfill you as a person.”
CUT THE CARBS!
If you want to drop pounds, Lewin recommeds cutting carbs from your meals. “We still have to eat carbs because they are our energy source but we can’t overdo it. I try to eat all my carbs in the morning and in small portions, always combined with protein. I don’t eat carbs after noon.” Instead, she combines lean meats with lots of veggies and yummy salads.
BUILDING YOUR DREAM BODY
“Sometimes you complain about not having the body you want, but you have to do the work yourself. Nobody else will do it for you. You have to ask yourself: ‘What kind of body do I want to have?’,” she says. “A body doesn’t change from one day to the next. Building the body of your dreams requires many years of hard work and discipline. If I can do it, you can do it!”