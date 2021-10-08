Michelle Colón Becomes First Afro-Latina Crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico

"I am a proud Afro-Caribbean woman, Afro-descendant, I am proud of my roots," said the newly-crowned beauty queen from la Isla del Encanto.

Michelle Colón is making history as the first Afro-Latina crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

The 21-year-old pre-med student will be the first Afro-Latina to represent that Caribbean island in the Miss Universe pageant, to take place in Israel in December 2021.

She also won the "Woman of Courage" award for her community service in vulnerable communities, work she has been doing since she was a teenager.

"I have no words to describe the emotions I feel in my heart right now," Colón wrote on Instagram. "However, I think both of these images capture the emotions and feelings that I'm still processing. I dedicate this triumph to all of those brave souls who have dared to dream big! For you, for me, for us, #ForPuertoRico."

Colón, who represents the municipality of Loíza —made up of predominantly Black Puerto Ricans— competed against 25 other delegates for the crown.

"I am a proud Afro-Caribbean woman, Afro-descendant, I am proud of my roots. And of how my parents raised me because that is precisely what makes me Michelle. The desire to represent my blood wherever I am in the world," she said in a statement to Metro. "Of course, I am Black and that is why all the people of Loíza joined in this dream. Tonight I earned my title of Miss Universe Puerto Rico because of them and the pride I have in my Blackness and my roots."