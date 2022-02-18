Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, formerly known as MJ Rodriguez, is showing the world her power yet again as she is poised to receive the prestigious Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

According to the LGBTQAI+ media advocacy group, Rodriguez will be honored at the event in Los Angeles on April 2 with the accolade that recognizes professionals in queer media that play a role in promoting acceptance.

"Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color within the entertainment industry," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, per NBC News.

"Her performance as Blanca on Pose was one of the most important and impactful roles in the history of LGBTQ representation on television, and she continues to spearhead the future of trans visibility and inclusion in entertainment through her talent on screen, in music, and as a passionate activist."

The award was named after casting director Stephen F. Kolzak, whose life's work was dedicated to raising awareness of the discrimination faced by the LGBTQAI+ community and HIV-positive people in the entertainment industry.

In the past, the award has been given to Wanda Sykes, Troye Sivan, Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons, Sir Ian McKellen and Melissa Etheridge.

In January 2022, Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV drama for her performance on Pose.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! [Golden Globes] Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS."