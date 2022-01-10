Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Continues to Blaze New Trails as First Trans Woman to Win Golden Globe Award

Latinas took over the Golden Globe Awards on January 9—one of them, making award show history.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans actress in history to win a Golden Globe, taking home the award for Best Actress in a TV drama for her performance as Blanca in the FX original series Pose.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! [Golden Globes] Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS."

She also sent out a hopeful message for the LGBTQIA+ community, "To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes"

Alongside Rodriguez, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose also took home awards for their roles in Steven Spielberg's rendition of West Side Story.

The 20-year-old Colombian actress won Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her film debut as Maria in the remake of the Tony award-winning musical. Zegler is the first Latina to represent the Puerto Rican character.

Rachel Zegler, MJ Rodriguez y Ariana Debose Rachel Zegler, MJ Rodriguez y Ariana Debose | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

"Our industry has and continues to have so many important discussions about how to properly represent its audience, and i truly believe our movie did just that. I think I can speak for each incredible person involved with 'west side story' when saying we appreciate the support and recognition we've received," Zegler shared on Instagram.

"And here's to the hope that we continue to talk to each other for meaningful change in a world that is constantly evolving," she continued.

DeBose also scored her first Golden Globe nomination and award for her performance as the iconic Anita, for which Rita Moreno also earned her first Golden Globe in 1962.

"There is still work to be done, but when you've worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you🙏🏾," the 30-year-old said on Instagram.

Disney's Encanto, which was nominated under Best Score, Best Song and Best Animated Feature Film, took home the latter.

The animated film celebrates the vibrant magic of Latin Culture by telling the story of the Madrigals, a family with magical powers that is at risk of losing their home.