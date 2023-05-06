Miami Race Week: Where to Eat and Watch the Grand Prix

Miami can be a huge place; here's where you can watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix and catch a delicious bite.

The waterfront of the famous Ocean Driver Art Deco district of Miami Beach with stunning sunset.

The waterfront of the famous Ocean Driver Art Deco district of Miami Beach with stunning sunset.

It doesn't matter if you're in Miami for a long time or a fun time—figuring out where to go can be a little daunting, especially if you're visiting during a big weekend like the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Whether you're trying to catch the race off-track or simply want to get something delicious to eat, the below establishments will be firing on all cylinders.

Looking for something to do between meals and on days you're not at the track? Check out this list of extra cool places to visit while you're in town.

Where to Watch

Red Bull Fan Zone in Wynwood

Going on all weekend, the Red Bull Fan Zone will host F1 fans and non-race fans with unique activations from different brands, including e-sports tournaments, racing simulators, and more.

Hagerty Garage + Social Formula 1 Watch Party (May 7)

This famed vehicle storage and social club will host a race and music-filled watch party from 3 pm to 6 pm, catered by Miami local favorites like Beat Culture Brewery and Farmhouse BBQ.

ADDikT at W Miami (May 7)

What's better than spectacular skyline views while watching the F1 race? Sip and munch on a special race day menu while lounging at W Miami's exclusive terrace restaurant from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The Wharf Miami

Whether you're in Downtown Miami or Fort Lauderdale, the vibes, music, and food will always be right at The Wharf.

Next-Level F1 Viewing Party at The St. Regis Bar

Want to beat the crowds and heat at the track? Then The St. Regis Bar might be where you need to be. Chill out by the beach while eating at a world-class restaurant and bar serving hand-crafted cocktails, sushi, sashimi, and Asian-inspired cuisine.

Bayshore Club (May 7)

Take a bite out of some of Bayshore Club's most delicious offerings—like their Lobster & Queso Omelet or Medianoche French Toast—while cheering on your favorite driver and sitting seaside.

Where to Eat

Coral Gables

If you're looking for something a bit more chill that's away from the hustle and bustle of the crowds, head over to the Coral Gables area, where you can delight in any number of restaurants and shops.

Key standouts include Eating House, Cebada Rooftop, CRAFT Coral Gables, and Luca Osteria. Word has it that Eating House and Luca Osteria have the best espresso martinis anywhere.

Downtown Miami/Brickell

Craving something more Asian-inspired? Check out either Osaka Cocina Nikkei or Komodo (or both?).

Looking to get your "Miami" on? We'd suggest making a pit stop at Sexy Fish Miami—make sure you have a reservation if you want a table.

South Beach

No trip to Miami would be the same without hopping over to Miami Beach for fun in the sun. While over there, stop by BÂOLI Miami, Strawberry Moon, and Mareva 1939.

Greater Miami