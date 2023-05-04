Here's what to do when you're not at the F1 Miami Grand Prix taking place at the Miami International Autodrome.

Miami Race Week: What to Do and Where to Play During the Magic City's Grand Prix

Miami Race Week is here, and the city is alive with the sounds of excited Formula 1 fans itching to see if their favorite driver will win big this year.

While many are heading to the Magic City for the express delight of smelling hot tires on pavement, there is much more to see and do.

Below we've compiled a list of some of the sights, sounds, and cocktails that the city has to offer during the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Credit: Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

For Culture

Superblue Miami

Are you taking a day between races and want to chill out somewhere cool? Check out Superblue Miami. Their interactive digital mirrored maze will set your soul ablaze with its breathtaking and captivating 3,000-light set-up.

Wynwood Walls

Since 2009, the Wynwood Walls has welcome global artists and the public alike to enjoy the revitalization of the Wynwood neighborhood with cutting-edge art murals.

The Wynwood Walls will be closed on May 5 from 5 pm to close and all day on May 6. The will re-open on May 7 at 10 am.

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is a great place to take the kiddos for non-racing fun (and a great way to beat the Miami heat).

For Cocktails + Great Vibes

Ball & Chain

Located in Little Havanna, Ball & Chain is the perfect place to catch some delicious Cuban food and dance the night away.

Medium Cool

Medium Cool is where great music meets unforgettable cocktails. Please note that you'll also need to dress the part due to the extra cool vibes found at this South Beach bar.

Cafe La Trova

Named one of North America and the World's 50 Best Bars, Cafe La Trova is located in Little Havana and is worth the hype. Not only will you find many iconic traditional Cuban dishes on the menu, but you'll also be able to wash it down with some of the best cocktails.

E11EVEN Miami

E11EVEN Miami will host its RACE WEEK EXPER11ENCE from May 3 to May 7 and host some of music's most prominent performers like Tiesto, Rick Ross, and DeadMau5.

BleauLive Presents Miami Race Nights

BleauLive at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach will host a three-night beachside music experience featuring Martin Garrix, Kaskade, and the Fast franchise's Ludacris.

LIV

For their Top Tier Race Weekend Performances, LIV will kick off Miami Race Weekend with renowned German DJ Zedd on May 5. Guests can also catch special performances from Maluma and DJ Tiesto on Saturday and close the weekend with Diddy on LIV On A Sunday.

Maxim F1 Miami Weekend Event