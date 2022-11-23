Foodies Unite: 7 Restaurants to Dine in During Miami Art Week
Along with the holiday season comes another highly anticipated event: Art Basel. Also, known as Miami Art Week, this one-week global event sees stars and art aficionados descending on the Magic City for fun and culture. Here are seven places you need to dine in when visiting.
Gekkō
Gekkō is one of Miami's newest hot spots for upscale dining located in the Brickell neighborhood.
This one-of-a-kind Japanese steakhouse, created by David Grutman and Bad Bunny, serves up delicious food and the perfect artsy and moody vibes.
Address: 8 SE 8th St, Miami, FL 33131
Aba
Aba is a Mediterranean restaurant located in Miami's Bal Harbor Shops and is not only serving must-have bites but also serving up all the right vibes.
Address: 9700 Collins Ave Suite 101, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Stiltsville Fish Bar
For the freshest fish and typical coastal Florida cuisine, this local favorite is a definite can't miss spot if you're looking to fulfill all of your seafood dreams.
Address: 1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Stubborn Seed
Jacksonville-born Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford brings his talents to Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood—adding his unique flair to Miami's culinary scene.
Address: 101 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
AVRA Miami
If you're looking to get away from the Art Basel crowds for a bit, take your car north to Sunny Isles' AVRA Miami.
The upscale restaurant offers patrons fresh seafood and some of the most delectable Greek dishes around.
Address: 17945 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Joia Beach
Discover what it means to truly be in paradise at this day-to-night Miami favorite.
From sunset cocktails to waterfront dinners, this Instagram-worthy spot is the perfect place to truly immerse yourself in what it means to be in Miami.
Address: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132
Komodo
If you're in the Brickell area and looking for another fun spot to dine and party at—Komodo's the place to be.
One of Miami's known "clubstaurants," not only will you get one of the most uspcale dining experiences around but also some very unique grub.
Address: 801 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131